Garrards $1 million Miracle Mile draw

01:05 AM 28 Feb 2021 NZDT
Newcastle Mile winner The Black Prince and former Tasmanian pacer Ignatius were the biggest harness racing winners when the marbles were drawn for next weekend's $1m Garrards Miracle Mile at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

The Black Prince's chances were enhanced when he drew barrier one for Australasia's biggest sprint race while Ignatius, a prolific winner at Menangle during his two and three-year-old years, suddenly became a serious chance in the race after drawing gate two.

King Of Swing drew gate six but will probably come from gate five when the second emergency One Change comes out of the race.

Had King Of Swing drawn closer to the pegs he would have almost certainly started a long odds-on favourite in the race but may now have to work a little harder to exert his superiority.

With the revamped market he was listed as a $1.40 favourite.

Tonight's Ladyship Mile winner, Kiwi mare Stylish Memphis will again have to come from near the tail of the field after drawing the outside of the front line, gate 10, but should come into eight when the reserves are taken out.

The final draw is:

The Black Prince (Bettors Delight - It's My Style - McArdle) $21

Ignatius (Roll With Joe - Ashkalini - Art Major) $11

One Change 2nd em (Bettors Delight - Changedown - Falcon Seelster) $51

Expensive Ego (Rock N Roll Heaven - Art Start - Perfect Art) $6.50

Alta Orlando (Courage Under Fire - La Ja Joconde - Totally Western) $14

King Of Swing (Rocknroll Hanover - Twist And Twirl - Artsplace) $1.40

Wolf Stride (Rock N Roll Heaven - Lilic Stride - Art Major) $11

Mach Shard 1st em (Mach Three - Sly Shard - Panorama) $41

Out To Play (Art Major - Play Bill - Presidential Ball) $41

Stylish Memphis (Bettors Delight - Memphis Melody - Badlands Hanover) $12

Mandy Madern

