Gath family member to make comeback

A member of Victoria's legendary Gath family is on the cusp of making a return to harness racing ranks.

Accomplished former reinsman Glenn, 47, is a son of champion trainer Neville and grandson of one of the Australian great, the (late) wily George, has had a comeback on his mind for quite a while.

"Up until a few months ago, I was working at Lloyd Williams' racehorse-training complex, Macedon Lodge. I was in charge of the feed room, but I'd also get called on to tack on shoes and other day-to-day stuff that came up," Glenn said.

"I absolutely loved it. I was there for 10 years and had a ball. If Lloyd and his son Nick didn't decide to 'put the cue in the rack' and put the property on the market, I'd probably still be there," he said.

But Glenn wouldn't be a Gath if the lure of harness racing didn't linger.

"I honestly did still think about harness racing a fair bit while I was at work," he said.

"I think I missed the competitiveness of it. If you're in a big race, or even a little race, it's a pleasure to be there and of course there's the adrenaline rush. I really did enjoy driving."

Gath said when the Williams father-and-son team decided to shut down the stable last December, most of the staff were made redundant.

"That certainly made the decision for me to return to harness racing. I'd had itchy fingers to make a comeback- now I'm ready to go and looking forward to it," he said.

"I'm paid up and just need to pass a medical, which is hard to do at the moment because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hopefully in the next month or so l'll get something sorted out."

Gath is the youngest in a family line that oozes just so much talent in the harness racing industry.



Glenn Gath

His brothers Phillip and David were both success stories in training and driving, while Peter showed he had an eye for a nice horse, owning a number of smart ones. And, of course, Andy is one of the current leading Australian trainers, forming a lethal combination with his wife Kate, an extraordinary driver.

Both Neville Gath and his brother Brian are Hall of Famers, along with their father George; and Brian's son Matthew, a trainer and driver, completes the remarkable family story.

Glenn said while his last winner was back in May of 2012, he'd had only occasional drives since then with two or three "steers" in 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons.

"I always put Macedon Lodge and Lloyd first. I got along well with him. My job required a 5am start and it was seven days a week with a few afternoons off when it worked out," he said.

"I'm sure Lloyd wouldn't mind me telling the story of when I first started there, and I was learning the ropes. I mentioned to him that I was driving a pacer at Melton that night for my brother Andy. He told me he would remind his butler to put the race on and watch it.

"Well it didn't turn out all that great and we ran sixth or seventh. The following day I was told that the feed room was my area of work and Lloyd had given me a $20,000 rise. I don't know to this day if he felt sorry for me, but it was a generous gesture!

"And from then, each year I got a small rise. But I think Lloyd knew not to get involved with pacers!"

Lloyd Williams won four Melbourne Cups with Efficient (2007), Green Moon (2012), Almandin (2016) and Rekindling (2017) and Glenn said being at Macedon Lodge for a number of the wins was a highlight.

"Just to see the huge amount of work that went into it and to be associated with a couple of cup winners was something I won't ever forget," he said.

The 120-hectare Macedon Lodge ranks as one of the best training establishments in the Southern Hemisphere. It can accommodate up to 100 horses, boasts more than 15 kms of tracks for training as well as a 75 metre horse pool. There's also 75 boxes, 25 grass day yards and 20 spelling paddocks.

Gath and his partner Virginia Brosnan, a well-known and respected veterninary surgeon employed by Garrard's Horse and Hound, have been dabbling in the horse breeding side in recent years.

"I may try my hand at training one or two, but I'll keep breaking-in the babies which is something I really enjoy," he said.

Official statistics show that Gath has driven 297 winners, while as a trainer, he's prepared 79 winners and 159 placegetters for stakes of $395,000.

"It will be interesting to see if I've still got it-hopefully I have," he laughed.

