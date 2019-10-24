Gath's finds another metro type

Andy Gath got a long-awaited success with New Zealand acquisition Everybody Knows in the Maryborough Trotters Cup last week, but the horse’s chances of claiming another Group 3 feature will be made tougher by a stablemate on Saturday.

Star square-gaiter Tornado Valley is back at the races and will line up alongside Everybody Knows in the Alderbaran Park Chris Howe Trotters Free For All (2240m) at Tabcorp Park Melton.

It took eight runs for Everybody Knows, a well-tried son of Quite Easy, to score his first Australian success, which also ended a winning drought that spanned back to December 2017.

Funnily enough, that run of losing form was essentially what caught the eye of Gath, who was able to purchase the horse after more than 70 starts overseas.

“He’s never going to beat a Tornado Valley or McLovin, but he’s going to be competitive in the races he won on Sunday,” Gath said.

“I like buying horses that have shown that they are metro level but when they are out of form you can get them at a lot cheaper price than buying them when in form.”

Gath said Everybody Knows’ form was “horrendous” before he was able to buy the horse, but noted he had been able to win more than $150,000 in prizemoney early in his career.

“He was going quite bad,” Gath said. “I think he won $150,000 in New Zealand so you’ve got to be above average.

“You shouldn’t always assume that you are going to get them back to what they can go like, but sometimes you hope.”

Gath said it quickly became evident the now eight-year-old suffered badly from tie up, a cramp-like issue that causes pain in the muscles.

A change to the horse’s feed helped with the problem, but still saw Everybody Knows take a few months to hit the track in Australia.

Gath said it was hard to see how he could beat Tornado Valley on Saturday night.

“Tornado Valley worked with him today and gives him about an 80m head start and still grabs him,” Gath said.

Both Gath-trained horses are raced by owner Norm Jenkin.

Despite having a foot issue since his last-start win earlier this month, Tornado Valley is the one to beat in the Aldebaran Park Chris Howe Trotters Free For All, which has attracted a small but quality field of seven runners.

Kari Males’ Red Hot Tooth will have her second run back from a spell in the race, while David Aiken’s Big Jack Hammer looms as a big threat following a string of good placings in recent weeks.

Father Christmas and Maori Law, who Everybody Knows beat at Maryborough, are also among the starters.

Saturday night's card kicks off with race one at 6.33pm and concludes with race 10 at 11pm.