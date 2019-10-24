Gavin Lang able to spend weekend with family

Champion driver Gavin Lang has started his second round of chemotherapy after doctors allowed him to leave the hospital for a weekend at home with his family.

“After several complications over the past few weeks we were able to spend a lovely weekend at home with family and then return back into hospital again last Monday to begin the second cycle of chemotherapy,” Gavin’s wife Meagan said.

“It definitely has been an absolute roller coaster so fingers crossed it will be smooth sailing ahead.”

The industry has universally shown its support for Gavin, with get well messages being posted on social media and being sent to the family direct.

In the Victoria Cup earlier this month all drivers wore Gavin Lang helmets in a special show of support for the horseman (picture above, by Stuart McCormick).

“Thank you everyone for your continued messages and support, we are quite humbled by it all,” Meagan said.

Gavin is still unable to have visitors.

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Chairman Dale Monteith also took the opportunity to wish Gavin a speedy recovery.

“Gavin Lang is a champion of our industry and I speak for everyone at HRV when I say to Gavin and his family, our sincere thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time,” Mr Monteith said.