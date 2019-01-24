Gee Jay Kay is a bargain buy

Ron Huston made a wise decision when he outlaid $12,000 to purchase a Western Terror colt at the APG yearling sale in Perth two years ago.

Now a three-year-old gelding by the name of Gee Jay Kay, he looks destined for an extremely bright career and he should resume after a two-month absence on a winning note.

Trained at Byford by Vicki Lea, Gee Jay Kay will start from the coveted No. 1 barrier in the $18,000 Retravision Pace and Shannon Suvaljko’s intentions will be to set a solid pace over the 1730m sprint journey.

Gee Jay Kay is the first foal out of the unraced Artistic Fella mare Case of Bubbly and the champagne should be flowing when Lea celebrates her 41st birthday next Thursday.

Gee Jay Kay, who has raced six times for two wins and two seconds for earnings of $13,668, showed that he was ready for a powerful first-up performance with an outstanding trial over 2150m at Byford on Sunday morning when he dashed to an early lead and sprinted over the final quarters in 28.9sec. and 28.5sec. to win by seven lengths from Robbie Easton.

Robbie Easton followed his trial effort with an easy four-length victory over Fulfil The Dream at Narrogin on Tuesday night when he finished strongly from sixth at the bell.

Gee Jay Kay’s chief rival this week is sure to be the talented Ryan Bell-trained Shockwave, who has earned $86,990 from five wins, five seconds and three thirds from 15 starts. Shockwave will start from the No. 5 barrier with Gary Hall Jnr in the sulky.

Gee Jay Kay has not raced since contesting a 2130m event at Gloucester Park on November 23 when he began speedily from barrier four and worked hard in the breeze before surging to the front 500m from home. He was still in front when challenged by Shockwave 250m later, but he then broke into a fierce gallop, losing about four lengths. He recovered and finished second, more than six lengths behind Shockwave.

Shockwave covered a lot of extra ground before winning easily in moderate company at Bunbury two starts ago. He then raced at Gloucester Park a month ago when he raced in the breeze for much of the way before finishing third behind smart three-year-olds Patrickthepiranha and Its Rock And Roll.

Ace trainer Gary Hall Snr has two runners in Friday night’s race, last-start winners Eloquent Mach (Stuart McDonald) and Major Survivor (Lauren Jones). But they will be tested from difficult draws, with Eloquent Mach starting from barrier six and Major Survivor from the outside (No. 9).

Eloquent Mach has won at three of his past four starts and impressed at Pinjarra on Monday afternoon when he was sixth at the bell before finishing full of running to win from Galante and Bettor Be Oscar. Eloquent Mach covered a lot of extra ground before winning from Extradite at Pinjarra the previous Monday.

Oakford trainer Ross Olivieri will be represented by Morant (Chris Voak) and Babyface Adda (Chris Lewis), but they will be tested from wide draws. Wanneroo trainer Debbie Padberg’s runners Antagonistic (Mark Reed) and Amadeo (Luke Edwards) have place prospects from barriers two and three, respectively.