Gelati Cut, Cyber Lane join Elitloppet field

Gelati Cut (France) and Cyber Lane (Sweden) have been added to the 2021 Elitloppet lineup that will take place on Sunday, May 30.

Gelati Cut has earned 515,135€ from eight wins in 39 career starts for trainer R.C. Larue. He joins Cyber Lane that has earned over 13 million Swedish kroner from 28 victories in 53 career starts. He recently (May 16) won the Gr. II International Manhammar Copenhagen Cup (purse 80,682€, 2011 meters autostart) held at Charlottenlund.

Cyb er Lane was timed in 1.10.9kr in that effort for trainer/driver Johan Untersteiner as he defeated Zaccaria Bar and Bahia Quesnot.

To date 14 horses have been invited and accepted to participate in the Elitloppet, a groupe that is generally younger and inexperienced compared to recent editions of this classic event held at Solvalla Racecourse in Sweden. Nonetheless, the field brings great expectations for Ecurie D, Don Fanucci Zet, Aetos Kronos and now Gelati Cut, all five year olds.

Here is the invited line-up so far.

Heavy Sound, 9g Ken Warkentin (Daniel Reden)

Seismic Wave, 6g Explosive Matter (Timo Nurmos)

Cokstile, 8m Quite Easy (M. Orlando)

Moni Viking, 8m Maharajah (Bjorn Goop)

Ecurie D, 5m Infinitif (Frode Hamre)

Don Fanucci Zet, 5m Hard Livin (Daniel Reden)

Vivid Wise AS, 6m Yankee Glide (Alessandro Gocciadoro)

Aetos Kronos, 5m Bold Eagle (Jerry Riordan)

Dorgos de Guez, 8g Romcok de Guez ( J-M Bazire)

Hickothepooh, 9g Triton Sund (Trond Anderfsson)

Very Kronos, 7m Ready Cash (Svante Bath)

Milliondollarrhyme, 7g Ready Cash (Fredrik B. Larsson)

Gelati Cut, 5m Coktail Jet (R.C. Larue)

Cyber Lane, 8g Raja Mirchi (Johan Untersteiner)

Elitloppet 2021, Charlottenlund