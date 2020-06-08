Gelati Cut, Heaven's Pride win Groupe tests

Groupe level harness racing action took place this week at Mauquenchy (relocated from Vincennes) with two events.

The Gr. III Prix Caecilia (purse 60,000€, 2850 meters voltstart, four year olds) saw Gelati Cut (4m Coktail Jet -Variety Cut) score timed in 1.16.2kr for Alexandre Abrivard. R.C. Larue trains this performer that now has five career victories for 170,370€ earned. Girolamo (4m Uriel Speed -Seduction d’Anama) was second with Franck Ouvrie at the lines. Third was Gimy di Pommereux (4m Coktail Jet -Noune du Pommereux) with Matthieu Abrivard the pilot for the Roger/Lolic team.

The co-featured Gr. III Prix de Gien (purse 60,000€, 2850 meters voltstart, three year olds, European eligibles) produced a 1.16.6kr score for the game Heavens Pride (3m Brillantissime -Queenly Pride) reined by David Thomain.

This Philippe Allaire trainee now has four career wins good for 84,700€ earned. Hokkado Jiel (3m Brillantissime -Victory Jiel) was a fast closing second with P.Y. Verva aboard for trainer J.L. Dersoir. Hohneck (3m Royal Dream -Caranca) was third for Simon Rousselle up for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

