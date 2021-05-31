Day At The Track

Gelati Cut wins Elitloppet Elim #2

03:47 AM 31 May 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Elitloppet logo.jpg

Gelati Cut (5m Coktail Jet-Variety Cut-Mambo King) off at 9.5/1 odds took harness racing elim #2 of the 2021 Elitloppet at Solvalla Racetrack in Sweden, timed in 1.09.6kr on the front end.

Gabriele Gelormini teamed the Romain Christian Larue trainee for Ecurie de Windcut. This was his ninth career victory in 40 starts now for 5,500,681€ earned.

Ecurie D (5m Infinitif-To Soon-Muscles Yankee) was a game parked out second for Ulf Ohlsson and trainee Frode Hamre with 6/1 Gareth Boko (8m Make It Happen-Vanilla Boko-Pine Chip) third for Mats E. Djuse and conditioner Jerry Riordan. Cokstile was fourth.

Gelati Cut (inside)

Gabriele Gelormini

Post positions for the Elite Race finale follows:

ATG, Maharajah files/photos

by Thomas H. HIcks, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Favorites rule in Miss Versatility Series
31-May-2021 00:05 AM NZST
Cassius Lane stings like a bee
30-May-2021 15:05 PM NZST
MSOA to livestream Meadows qualifiers
30-May-2021 13:05 PM NZST
New series at Scioto Downs
30-May-2021 13:05 PM NZST
$200,000 Battle of Lake Erie taking shape
30-May-2021 12:05 PM NZST
Anoka Hanover loses to 23-1 long shot
30-May-2021 10:05 AM NZST
Trio takes co-features at Buffalo
30-May-2021 09:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News