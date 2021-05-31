Gelati Cut wins Elitloppet Elim #2

Gelati Cut (5m Coktail Jet -Variety Cut-Mambo King) off at 9.5/1 odds took harness racing elim #2 of the 2021 Elitloppet at Solvalla Racetrack in Sweden, timed in 1.09.6kr on the front end.

Gabriele Gelormini teamed the Romain Christian Larue trainee for Ecurie de Windcut. This was his ninth career victory in 40 starts now for 5,500,681€ earned.

Ecurie D (5m Infinitif -To Soon-Muscles Yankee) was a game parked out second for Ulf Ohlsson and trainee Frode Hamre with 6/1 Gareth Boko (8m Make It Happen -Vanilla Boko-Pine Chip) third for Mats E. Djuse and conditioner Jerry Riordan. Cokstile was fourth.

Gelati Cut (inside)

Gabriele Gelormini

Post positions for the Elite Race finale follows:

ATG, Maharajah files/photos

by Thomas H. HIcks, for Harnesslink