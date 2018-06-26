Make it 14 straight for Fox Valley Gemini

STICKNEY, IL - As leg two action in the Night of Champions races continued on Sunday at Hawthorne, Illinois-bred three-year-old pacers and trotters were the focus in the Robert F. Carey Memorial and the Erwin F. Dygert Memorial trot.

Three divisions of the Carey took place Sunday, kicking off in the fourth race. A field of nine lined up as You'remyhearthrob was the 4-5 favorite with Kyle Wilfong driving. Leaving quickly from the gate was the favorite as he opened up a four-length advantage through the opening quarter in :27.3.

Maintaining his lead through the half in a snappy :55.4, You'remyhearthrob was well clear into the turn as Frontier Frank chased. Passing three quarters in 1:23.3, the advantage remained four lengths into the stretch. Unchallenged to the wire,You'remyhearthrob won by three and a half lengths in 1:51.4.

Frontier Frank held second while M T Gunslinger was third. You'remyhearthrob is trained by Brett Wilfong.

Race five was the second division of the Carey as another heavy favorite led the field of ten with Backstreet Lawyer sent away as the 2-5 choice for driver Michael Oosting.

Making the lead was longshot Special Sauce as he was chased through the opening quarter by Shark Flipper in :27.4. The top two remained in place through the half in :56.3 as the favorite was on the move from fourth. Pushed along through three quarters in 1:25.4, Special Sauce led the field into the stretch.

Mid-stretch, Backstreet Lawyer uncorked a strong rally, rolling past to win by two lengths in 1:53.3. Following the favorite with a late move was Fox Valley Hijinx to finish second while Yougotitfiguredout closed to finish third. Backstreet Lawyer is trained by Tom Simmons.

Race six saw the return of the reigning Illinois champion as the undefeated Fox Valley Gemini was in search of his fourteenth straight victory to open his career.

Sent away as the 1-9 choice, Fox Valley Gemini got away well for driver Casey Leonard, tucking in behind early leader Dandy Dude through the quarter in :28.1.

The favorite wasted little time, moving to the front past the half in :57.2. Chased into the turn by Dandy Dude, Fox Valley Gemini was a length on top after three quarters in 1:26.3. Roused into the lane, Fox Valley Gemini opened up, winning easily by three lengths in 1:53.2. Dandy Dude was a clear second while Song Cycle Senese closed to finish third. Fox Valley Gemini is trained by Terry Leonard.

The eighth race on the Sunday card featured trotters, with a field of 11 lining up in the second leg of the Erwin F. Dygert Memorial.

Majistic Caprice was the favorite with Tyler Shehan driving for trainer Roshun Trigg. The favorite wasted no time getting to the front as he led the field through the opening quarter in :30.3. On the backstretch,

True Detective took over and was followed by Vic's Pizza as True Detective passed the half in :59.3. After three quarters in 1:29.4, True Detective was the leader into the lane as Illinimight and Majistic Caprice started to move. Mid-stretch, Vic's Pizza broke stride and dropped out as Majistic Carpice and Illinimight rallied.

At the wire it was Majistic Caprice on top, winning by a length in 1:57.4. Illinimight finished second while True Detective held third.

