Gemma joins chase for winter sun

Kashed up and Gemma Hewitt at the retention barn for the NSW Derby in March

The great winter exodus of country New South Wales harness racing participants has begun - with at least one relatively new face joining the "annual northern migration" this year.

A long list of trainers in the central region of the State make the annual pilgrimage, attracted, one suspects, by the opportunity to escape the region's notoriously frigid winters as well as the riches of the Queensland winter carnival.

Already trainers including Frisby, Boserio, Scott Hewitt and Cernovskis are among those who have either headed off, or are preparing to leave, along with former Queenslander Luke McCarthy, who is already sending campaigners north in readiness.

Joining the tide this year is young Bathurst trainer-driver Gemma Hewitt, who will be campaigning with emerging three-year-old Kashed Up ( For a Reason - Laughing Lilly ( Mach Three ).

Kashed Up finished his two-year-old season in November last year with a victory in the $30,000 NSW Breeders Challenge Colts and Geldings Regional Final, and has been in strong form since kicking off his three-year-old season in February.



Gemma Hewitt is Queensland-bound with a team including promising 3YO Kashed Up (Kate Butt Photo)

"It's not the first time I've headed to Queensland to campaign - I took Queen Bee up for the Oaks two years ago in March, as well as a couple for dad (Bernie Hewitt) that year," she said.

"It's not exactly a holiday - I'll be taking five or six horses, but in this business, you can't get a holiday unless you take them with you! And let's be honest, it will be a lot better than Bathurst in June!"

Hewitt said she had been forced to call off plans for a Queensland trip last year when COVID-19 hit.

"Kashed Up is the one I am really keen to take up this year. He made the finals of the Gold Crown and Breeders Challenge (2YO) and while he definitely wasn't up to them at that level, I think he's a horse that takes everyone a bit by surprise and is still improving.

"He just keeps impressing me. He qualified for the Derby final (in March) and I thought he really stepped it up there when he ran fourth with his earplugs still in."

Also planned to be making the trip will be Kashed Up's half-brother Kash Is Back (by Changeover ), along with a three-year-old maiden What A Terror ( Western Terror - Sexy Lexy Whitby (Mystical Prince).

"What A Terror is having his first start tomorrow night at Bathurst and it's been a long road with him - the owners bought him from the Sydney APG sale and have been very patient. He was coming along nicely as an early two-year-old when he suffered a tendon injury," Hewitt explained.

"So he had stem cell therapy and everything possible to help him recover and virtually a whole year off. When we brought him back after six months work, he had a month of work to 'remodel' the tendon, then another three months off, and it's taken another four and a half months to get him to this stage.

"He's had three trials and we don't want to push him with all the time, work and money that's gone into getting him back, but I do have a high opinion of him. We'll just see how he goes before we decide whether he will definitely come up with me to Queensland."

Another joining the trip will be ex-Victorian pacer Keayang Marven ( Somebeachsomewhere - Inasafeplace (Safely Kept), formerly trained by Margaret Lee in Victoria and purchased this week by Hewitt from the Craven Family.

Keayang Marven is out of a half-sister to Keayang Kreuzer, who was purchased by Hewitt for enthusiastic clients in the Loader family in December, and has been patiently managed towards the rich NSW Regional Championships Series, with heats beginning in early May.

Harness Racing NSW established the Regional Championship Series by remodelling the planned Tabcorp Million Dollar Pace due to COVID. It will be run over four regions, culminating in a $100,000 Group One final in each region.

Keayang Kruezer will contest the final of the Club Menangle Country Series on Friday night, before tackling the Regional Championship qualifiers at Bathurst next week.

"Horses have to be Australian-bred, trained in NSW since January 1, and they have to come in under a 70 ranking, which Keayang Kruezer will, even if he can manage a win in the Country Series. The owner has been very patient and hopefully it is all coming into place - we will wait to see how that goes, then head to Queensland after that," Hewitt said.

"I'm hoping to get up in early June at this stage, perhaps a little bit earlier than some of the others, because there's a few nice three-year-old races even before the derbies."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura