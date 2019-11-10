Gendron, Richard to be honored closing day

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Sunday (Nov. 10) is closing day for the 2019 harness racing season at the Hippodrome 3R. Honored during the 11-race program will be the race meets leading driver, Stephane Gendron and leading trainer Francis Richard.

Both Gendron and Richard have enough of a lead in their respective categories that no one can catch them on closing day.

For Gendron, 50, from Quebec City, it Is his first driving title at H3R. He kept his lead up from early in the season and goes into Sunday's program with 62 wins, nine more than rival Pascal Berube (53).

Gendron also has a great Universal Driving Rating (Baseball average) of .355. He is scheduled to compete in seven of the eleven races on the program.

Mathematically, Breube has a very minimal chance to tie Gendron for the driving title on closing day.

As for trainer Francis Richard, he will be winning his third straight training title at H3R and the resident of Cambridge, Ontario is just 29 years old.

Richard holds a nine-win lead (32 wins) over his nearest rivals, Yves Tessier and Maxime Velaye, each at 23 wins.

"I might have seemed quiet this season," Richard explained. "but we were just out of luck on the day of the rich finals. We won multiples legs of the different Quebec sires stakes in the summer but when the draw came out for the finals, we drew a horrible bunch of 8 posts, and still got 6/7 cheques, it's racing. "You need luck and it just wasn't there for us that day," Richard added. "We did win the Quebec Final with Lucky Promesses for the older trotting mares."

Richard also added about the people he works with.

"I'm really proud of our team winning the training title," Richard said. "Three times in a row is something special, and we work hard and it's paying off in the end! I can't thank my crew enough; they are dedicated to their work and we are all having fun doing it!"

This season there were two horses that Richard had from his stable that kept a smile on his face all season long.

"My two best horses this season has to be Major Bay," Richard said. "He had not been worse than 2nd in all of his starts before drawing post 8 in the final and unfortunately hit a wheel, but he went on to Toronto to continue his season where he did very good.

"My friend Ben Baillargeon and his team took the training duties for my partners and I," Richard explained. "And he made over $80,000 his season. I am very proud of him.

"My second favorite horse would be HP Napoleon," Richard said. "If you remember this spring in an interview, I said he could be a nice horse if he puts it all together, which he did. So far, he has bankrolled over $85,000.

Francis Richard says he is somewhat set for this winter.

"We plan on having around 5 babies this fall to break," Richard said. "And we got some homebreds and got a few from sales. We will be very busy all winter."

The third race co-feature Preferred Trot features the return battle between Seeyou Men (post 5) and Capteur De Reve (post 4). Seeyou Men won the battle last week. He will again be driven by Francis Picard.

Capteur De Reve will be handled by Stephane Gendron. These two top contenders have been facing each other all season long in some great trotting matchups. Also entered are Missionoftheheart (post 3), Sir Chopin (post 2) and Precieuse CC (post 1).

Then after the sixth race trot, win, lose or draw, the 14-year-old Chinnys Wings will receive a retirement blanket in the winner's circle. He will bow out for owner Nancy Lord and her husband, trainer/driver Jean Lord of Trois-Rivieres. All horses must retire from pari-mutuel racing at age 15. But don't count Chinnys Wings out as he will still be able to compete next season in the Quebec Regional Fair Circuit.

The final feature race of the season takes place in the ninth with the Preferred Pace.

The field features the mainstay of the top pacers who raced at H3R all season long. Surf Report (post 1), Mister Big Top (post 2), Appleby Hanover (post 3), Maracasso (post 4) and Hooter Shooter (post 5).

Maracaso leads the way for trainer/driver Carol Voyer with ten wins this year. Both Hooter Shooter and Appleby Hanover have nine wins each. It will again be a classic matchup as it has been all season long.

First race post time is 1:00 pm. For a free race program or to view the races live via the internet, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.