Generational speed 1:47.4 ----1:46.4

When we talking about generational speed we are referring to the stallions that break world records and produce progeny that break world records. For example American Ideal was the first three-year-old in the world to break 1:48 going 1:47.4 and he sired He's Watching 1:46.4 the equal fastest three-year-old in history.

American Ideal is the sire of 9 millionaires in North America (2 in Australia) to date including the mares;

American Jewel 1:48.2s ($1,834,823)

Idylic 1:50f ($1,301,865)

Romantic Moment 1:50.1f ($1,077,352)

Bedroomconfessions 1:48.4s ($1,068,778)

And boys;

Heston Blue Chip 1:48f ($1,779,373)

Sunfire Blue Chip 1:48.3f ($1,301,865)

Great Vintage 1:49.1f ($1,173,033)

He's Watching 1:46.4 ($1,129,215)

In The Arsenal 1:49.1 ($1,056,803)

He is the sire of 581 winners, 204 with earnings of over $100,000, 36 in 1:50 or bettor with total earnings to date of just on $73,000,000.

In New Zealand his progeny have earnings of over $6,000,000 including the brilliant mare The Orange Agent ($746,423), Ideal Scott ($875,711), Besotted ($255,744), Democrat Party ($254,688), Ideal Belle ($204,316) and Luisanabelle Midfrew ($225,107).

In Australia he has produced progeny earnings of a little under $8,000,000 to date including the two outstanding millionaires Bling It On ($1,591,077) and Hard Copy ($1,011,550) and Soho Tribeca ($588,609). My Hard Copy won last night's Fremantle Cup beating Champion Lazarus at the post.

American Ideal is ranked as New York’s number one money-winning pacing sire again in 2017. He was also second in North America, behind only Somebeachsomewhere , in both two and three-year-old earnings and in total number of stakes winners. His 2017 sale yearlings were led by a $170,000 colt in Lexington.

American Ideal’s World Champion 2017 two-year-old daughter Youaremycandygirl p,2,1:50 ($943,115) tacked an exclamation point onto a remarkable season as she drew off to a 4 1/2-length victory in the $600,000 Breeders Crown 2YO Filly Pace Final at Hoosier Park. (Watch Race).

The Bill Donovan-owned filly, purchased last fall at Harrisburg for $150,000 from the Concord Stud Farm, agent consignment, has now posted nine wins in eleven career starts. She is both the fastest and richest of her division, giving her a clear path to year-end divisional honours.

In addition to her wins in the Breeders Crown elimination and final, she paced to a 1:50 world record victory in the Red Mile’s International Stallion Stakes and a 1:50.4 score in the $500,000 She’s A Great Lady at Mohawk.

American Ideal is by Western Ideal from a good race winning Matts Scooter daughter of the super race mare and world champion Three Diamonds.

Western Ideal is a sire of sires including Rocknroll Hanover , Always A Virgin , Vintage Master , Artspeak and Big Jim . American Ideal is one of his best proven sons.

American Ideal

RACE RECORD - Won four of seven at two but was no star earning just $29,800 and going 1:55.2f. At three he really shone through, winning ten of twenty-two with stakes of $855,928 and taking his lifetime mark and a world record at that time of 1:47:4m at The Red Mile, Lexington He was noted for his great gait and for having blinding speed.

American Ideal in world record 1:47.4 (2005)

A son of American Ideal, He's Watching in a world record 1:46.4

Breckon Farms have three outstanding yearling colts by American Ideal in this years Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, on the 12th of February.

They are;

Lot 22 – Joshua Richard (brown colt American Ideal / Taylor Kate)

The 4th foal and 2nd colt from a qualified Artsplace mare who is already the dam of a black type winner in Crystal Sparkles and who is a half-sister to 5 winners including 3yo Pacing Filly of the Year Lauraella.

Lot 34 – Mr Cornelius (bay colt American Ideal / Toast To Cullen) This colt is from the Christian Cullen mare Toast To Cullen who is a half-sister to 6 winners and the dam of 4 foals to race for 4 winners. Lot 34 – Mr Cornelius (bay colt American Ideal / Toast To Cullen) Lot 156 – Hotfoot It (bay colt American Ideal / Hothooves) From the Bettor’s Delight mare Hothooves who is a half-sister to Group 1 winner Cincinnati Kid (26 wins, $499,495) and is closely related to 6-time Group 1 winner and 3yo Pacing Filly of the Year, 4yo Pacing Mare of the Year, Older Pacing Mare of the Year 'The Orange Agent'. Lot 156 – Hotfoot It (bay colt American Ideal / Hothooves)

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue click on this link.

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings click on this link.

