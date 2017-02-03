Geoff's 3YO's ready to produce Derby delight

The fact he’s there is something of a miracle, but with a nice harness racing draw Wrappers Delight is ready to make the most of his VHRSC Victoria Derby tilt.

The fancied Geoff Webster-trained Bettor's Delight will line up from gate one in Saturday’s $200,000 three-year-old Group 1 feature, with qualification a feat in itself after Wrappers Delight was checked by The Defiant when entering the final turn in last week’s heat.

“He went terrific actually, he got severely check around the last corner, all but galloped and lost about five or six metres,” Webster told RSN’s Inside Word. “I thought that’s it, we’re not going to get into the Derby.

“He got going again and really hit the line strongly without worrying the leaders. (I was) quite happy with that. He’s a typical Bettors Delight, thrives on the hard work in racing, hopefully he’ll go even better again this week.”

Wrappers Delight is listed as third favourite with TAB.com.au at $9, behind only Vincent ($1.50) and Be Jacks Legend ($7), aided by the pole draw that could give him and driver Gavin Lang an armchair ride into the race or, if he gets double-crossed, prove a poisoned chalice.

“It’s a little bit tricky, he’s got good gate speed in that he can hold his own but he’s not super quick,” Webster said.

“I just hope Our Little General might be able to kick up and hold the rest of them and we might be able to slot in behind him, that might be our best scenario.”

That would likely give Wrappers Delight last crack at them down the sprint lane, with Our Little General and Vincent likely to be on his outside. The latter was irresistible in his heat but drawing barrier eight, behind Wrappers Delight, has created an opening.

“The fact that Vincent’s drawn where he has makes it awkward for him. It’s an interesting race, but what we saw last week Vincent’s the standout.”

Michael Howard (HRV Media/Communications Co-Ordinator)