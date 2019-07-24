George Napolitano Jr sweeps features

WILKES-BARRE PA - A pair of Cantab Hall geldings handled by George Napolitano Jr., the leading harness racing driver at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, took lifetime marks in winning the $15,000 featured trots during the Tuesday twilight card.

The faster of the two was the sophomore Nextroundsonme, who won in 1:54.3 for Napolitano, trainer Jenny Melander, and Belmar Racing & Breeding LLC. "George Nap" and Nextroundsonme made the lead early then yielded to sit in the pocket behind Bag O Chips, then went to the Pocono Pike and gained in a :28.3 last quarter to win by a neck over the closing P L Ketchup, with pacesetting Bag O Chips a head behind the place horse and favored Smokee Mirrors squeezing between horses late to miss the victory by only a half a length though fourth.

As tight as that finish was, Final Dream's 1:55 victory in the other division was just as decisive, as she made the top, got a second quarter breather, then outmuscled the competition in winning by 3¼ lengths. After being on the board in over half his seasonal starts, Final Dream finally broke into the 2019 victory column for trainer Carmine Fusco and owner Howard Jacobs.

George Napolitano Jr. completed a sweep of the featured races when he directed the A Rocknroll Dance mare Sidewalk Dancer to a 1:51 victory in a $14,000 conditioned pace for distaffs. The winner was on the move off the first turn to grab the top before the next bend, kept up a fast pace, then kept pocket rocket hopeful Keystone Riptide at bay by a neck. Chris Oakes conditions the winner of $245,109 for Northfork Racing Stable, Omar Beiler, and Dennis Coons.