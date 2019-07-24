Day At The Track

George Napolitano Jr sweeps features

12:04 PM 24 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
George Napolitano Jr,Harness racing
George Napolitano Jr

WILKES-BARRE PA - A pair of Cantab Hall geldings handled by George Napolitano Jr., the leading harness racing driver at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, took lifetime marks in winning the $15,000 featured trots during the Tuesday twilight card.

The faster of the two was the sophomore Nextroundsonme, who won in 1:54.3 for Napolitano, trainer Jenny Melander, and Belmar Racing & Breeding LLC. "George Nap" and Nextroundsonme made the lead early then yielded to sit in the pocket behind Bag O Chips, then went to the Pocono Pike and gained in a :28.3 last quarter to win by a neck over the closing P L Ketchup, with pacesetting Bag O Chips a head behind the place horse and favored Smokee Mirrors squeezing between horses late to miss the victory by only a half a length though fourth.

As tight as that finish was, Final Dream's 1:55 victory in the other division was just as decisive, as she made the top, got a second quarter breather, then outmuscled the competition in winning by 3¼ lengths. After being on the board in over half his seasonal starts, Final Dream finally broke into the 2019 victory column for trainer Carmine Fusco and owner Howard Jacobs.

George Napolitano Jr. completed a sweep of the featured races when he directed the A Rocknroll Dance mare Sidewalk Dancer to a 1:51 victory in a $14,000 conditioned pace for distaffs. The winner was on the move off the first turn to grab the top before the next bend, kept up a fast pace, then kept pocket rocket hopeful Keystone Riptide at bay by a neck. Chris Oakes conditions the winner of $245,109 for Northfork Racing Stable, Omar Beiler, and Dennis Coons.

 

PHHA / Pocono

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

George Napolitano Jr sweeps features
24-Jul-2019 12:07 PM NZST
Sugg wins five races on the nine race card
24-Jul-2019 11:07 AM NZST
Pocono Week in Review
24-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
Freshman pacing males to race in NYSS
24-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
Pantaleano wins six races on the card
24-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
$50,000 guaranteed Super High Five announced
24-Jul-2019 08:07 AM NZST
Shartin N, to lead post parade on Governors' Day
24-Jul-2019 07:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News