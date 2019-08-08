Germany Trotting Derby to Velten von Flevo

Orlando Jet with trainer/driver Rudolf “Rudi” Haller gets a big greeting in the winner's circle

A happy group in the winner's circle after Velten Von Flevo won the Trotting Derby in a photo finish

Velten von Flevo (3m Ganymede-Babette Flevo) took Sunday’s 124th edition of the Deutsches Traber Derby (purse 188,325€, 1900 meters autostart, 12 starters) at Berlin-Mariendorf in Germany.

Rick Ebbinge was the winning pilot for trainer Jeroen Engwerda and owner Pine Point Equine. Off at 5.5/1 Velten von Flevo was clocked in 1.13kr as he won his third consecutive race.

Juan Bros (3m Muscle Mass -Ziezo Buitenzorg) was second with trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard for Scuderia Tramontom Srl. Third went to Rancoon (3m Orlando Vici -Night Club) for trainer/driver Rudi Haller and Stall Wieserhof. Velten von Flevo

On the superb undercard, the IDEE Kaffee Derby (four-year olds, purse 25,000€, 1900 meters autostart, eight starters) saw 15.2/1 Free Bird (4m Ready Cash-Zandra Sib) score in 1.13.7kr for Robbin Bot in a terrific race. Wolfgang Nimczyk trains this one for Hans Brocker as he won his third straight.

Cahaya (4f Love You- C’est la Vie) took second for Jeffrey Mieras and trainer Dion Tesselaar. Officer Stephen (4m Pastor Stephen-Gondolin) was third for trainer/driver Dion Tesselar. Free Bird

The Deutsches Traber-Derby Consolation (purse 20,000€, 1900 meters autostart, 10 starters) saw 1.53/1 Otero (3m Muscle Hill -Sparkling) score for Josef Franzl timed in 1.14.2kr,

Gladiatuer (3m Bird Parker -Esperance) was second for Robbin Bot, the pilot for trainer Wolfgang Nimczyk. Third in a dead heat were JFK (3m Expo Bi-Excepotionell) for Jaap van Rijn and Man U (3m Manofmanymissions -Yes I Can) handled by Michael Nimczyk. Otero

The ASKANIA-Record mile (purse 15,000€, 1609 meters autostart, seven aged starters) went to local favorite Orlando Jet (6m Orlando Vici-Chicolina) clocked in 1.11.1kr with trainer Rudi Haller aboard for Stall Team Neuhof.

This veteran has faced many of the best in Europe in his most recent four appearances in France where he was second, third and twice fourth against Bold Eagle and others. He was off as the 1.19/1 favorite here and defeated Halva von Haithabu (7m Here Comes Joey -Ada) with Roland Hulskath aboard and Out Of The Slums (7m Muscles Yankee -Sugar) reined by Michael Nimczyk. Orlando Jet

Two-year olds faced the starter in the Gerhard Kruger Memorial (12,000€ purse, 1900 meters autostart, eight starters) and 7/2 Baltic Star (2m Revenue -Baltica de Bellouet) prevailed timed in 1.19kr with Thomas Panschow aboard for trainer Holger Neumann in his first start for money.

The Gino Lutz owned colt defeated Fraulein Trixie (2f Trixton -Fraulein Wunder) handled by Kornelius Kluth and Emoji (2f Wishing Stone -Indoo) piloted by Hannu Voutilainen.

Quite a day and weekend of trotting conducted in front of a great audience.