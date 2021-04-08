Get Legs back to winning ways

Get Legs entered last week's opening round of John Brennan Trotting Series at Yonkers Raceway with eight wins in nine starts at the Meadowlands, but miscued over the sloppy going and had to settle for rallying for third. He made no such miscues this Wednesday, though, cruising to a 1:55 2/5 harness racing victory.

Driver Andy Miller didn't hustle Get Legs away from post two in Wednesday's final $20,000 division, but he didn't tuck on the inside, either, letting his horse move steadily up on the rim to get the lead from Lady Jeter (Scott Zeron) after the 28.4 opening quarter. From there, Get Legs put up the half in 57.2 and the three-quarters in 1:26.2, navigated the far turn without any issue, and pulled away impressively in the lane on his way to defeating Lady Jeter by 5 1/2 lengths. P L Notsonice (Renaldo Morales III) came in third after a first-over try.

Julie Miller trains Get Legs, a 4-year-old son of Muscle Hill, for owners Andy Miller Stable Inc. and Michael Anderson. Get Legs has earned $76,010 to go with his 9-0-2 record from 11 starts, and he paid $2.10 across the board. The exacta returned $4.70 and the trifecta was worth $14.00.

GET LEGS REPLAY

In other John Brennan Trotting Series action, Tyler Buter had a pair of winners in Stinglike A B K and Timon AS.

Competing in the night's first split, Stinglike A B K raced in third through opening half fractions of 28.1 and 57.3, then made a first-over move past the half that carried him into second behind leader Swiss House Onfire (Austin Siegelman) at the 1:26.4 three-quarters. Stinglike A B K and Swiss House Onfire battled around the final bend and into the lane, but Stinglike A B K gained a narrow advantage and was able to hold sway to the wire, downing a gaining Lifetime Royalty (Dan Dube) by a neck in 1:56.3. Swiss House Onfire wound up third.

STINGLIKE A B K REPLAY

Stinglike A B K is a 5-year-old Andover Hall stallion owned and trained by Nicole Dicostanzo. Stinglike A B K is now a nine-time winner in his career, and he has banked $97,054. Stinglike A B K, the 2-1 second choice, returned $6.00 to win and was atop a $45.40 exacta and a $112.50 trifecta.

Two races later, Buter guided Timon AS to a 1:57 decision. Timon AS pocketed up behind Look In My Eyes (Jordan Stratton) and stalked that foe through a 29.1 opening quarter and a 58.1 half, then pulled out of the two-hole as they trotted to the 1:27.2 three-quarters. Timon AS wore down Look In My Eyes coming into the stretch, then drew clear, prevailing by a length and three-quarters. Look In My Eyes held second over Blue And Bold (Brent Holland).

TIMON AS REPLAY

A 5-year-old Lionhunter gelding, Timon AS is trained by Melanie Wrenn for owner Michael Guest. Timon AS now has a record of 20-3-1 from 55 attempts, and he has put away $111,280. Timon AS was the 3-2 second choice and paid $5.10 to win. The exacta kicked back $59.00 and the trifecta was worth $728.00.

Buter nearly nabbed another win with first-over attacker Grinder in the second section, but Windsong Pioneer (Holland), who put up stations of 27.3, 57.1, and 1:25.3, kept Grinder at bay in game fashion, hitting the wire a nose to the good in a 1:56.1 mile. Guilty Desire (Stratton) got third after a second-over journey.

The victorious 5-year-old E L Titan gelding is trained by Paul Stafford for owner Thomas Ceraso Jr. Windsong Pioneer picked up his 14th career win, and he boosted his bankroll to $110,932. Windsong Pioneer, dispatched at 7-2, returned $9.00 to win and led a $24.40 exacta and a $66.50 trifecta.

The John Brennan Trotting Series has one preliminary leg remaining next Wednesday, April 14, before the final on Wednesday, April 21.

Stakes action continues at Yonkers on Friday (April 9) and Monday (April 12) as the final preliminary rounds of the Blue Chip Matchmaker Series and MGM Borgata Pacing Series are held. There are two $35,000 divisions in the Blue Chip Matchmaker, one a non-wagering affair and the other race two on the pari-mutuel program, and a trio of $40,000 splits of the MGM Borgata are slated as races four, five, and six.

For full race results, click here.