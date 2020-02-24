Turning the bale at The Crookhaven Turning point

Ghengis Pride returned to winning ways when landing "The Causeway Classic" at Goleen.

Much hype had surrounded the renewal of "The Classic" and harness racing spectators were served up with a race befitting the name.

Rhyds Solution made the running and unlike previous days Ghengis Pride was up with the running early in the 2 mile contest .Not much changed during the race with the tempo rising heading to the Lisagriven turn.

Turning off the final turn Rhyds Solution was still in front .Coming over the bridge Ghengis Pride and Saunders Picasso closed in along with Kestrels Dots Sammy .The final two furlongs saw Ghengis Pride stay on the best to win bt tjree lengths with Saunders Picasso just holding off Kestrels Dot Sammy

Deidre Goggin on her local track had a brace of winners



The Spectacular Backdrop at The Causeway Track in Goleen --David Shine Photo The Spectacular Backdrop at The Causeway Track in Goleen --David Shine Photo

In The opener Brywins One Off (third in Skibbereen) saw off a late challenge from Kentucky Finale to lad the spoils for the Goggin family who the leading lights behind the races in Goleen

Goggin secured her second winner aboard Newtown Amber who set a blistering pace and held on by a short head to beat favorite Diplomatist.

She collected leading jockey for those two wins



Micheal Collins TD presents Jockey Of The Day to Deirdre Goggin --David Shine Photo Micheal Collins TD presents Jockey Of The Day to Deirdre Goggin --David Shine Photo

Matthew O Reilly who looks certain to be leading rider for the season gave Billycoan Colt his fourth win of the campaign. The pair looked in trouble crossing the bridge but O Reilly was only playing with his rivals and won by five lengths ,Chris O Reilly trains the winner for Hallie Kelleher.

The Grade D produced an epic finish between Dreamfair I Say and Rhyds Dilemma with Jamie Hurley getting the photo finish by a short head on Dreamfair I Say who is trained by Hurley and owned by Liam O Brien from Schull.



Winning connections of Dreamfair I Say winner of The Grade D Pace at Goleen --David Shine Photo Winning connections of Dreamfair I Say winner of The Grade D Pace at Goleen --David Shine Photo

Great credit is due to the hard working Goleen Committee who were rewarded with fantastic racing on a bright Spring Day in front of a good crowd

After two cancellations due to weather Barnahulla will hope for third time lucky next Sunday

RESULTS

Race 1: Grade E Trot. The O Mearas Bar Cup 1st: Brywins One Off, D. Goggin

2nd: Kentucky Finale, C. O' Driscoll

3rd: Fire Fly Z, A Mc Carthy. DIST 3L 8L Race 2: Grade D Trot Div 1. The Twins Memorial Cup 1st: Newtown Amber, D. Goggin

2nd: Diplomatist, M. O' Reilly

3rd: Splash The Cash, J. Hurley. DIST SH 12L Race 3: Grade D Trot Div 2. The Frank & Anna Goggin Memorial Cup 1st: Dreamfair I'd Say, J. Hurley

2nd: Rhyds Dilemma, T. Moloney

3rd: Garths Sheragar, C. O' Driscoll DIST SH 4L Race 4: Grade C / D Trot. The Fastnet Bar Cup 1st: Billycoan Colt, M. O' Reilly

2nd: Coalford Bruce, T. Moloney

3rd: Lets Party, A. Mc Carthy. Race 5: Grade A / B Trot. The Lobster Pot Bar Cup 1st: Ghengis Pride, T. Moloney

2nd: Saunders Picasso, D. Goggin

3rd: Kestrelsdotsammy, J. O' Driscoll

4th: Rhyds Solution, T. O' Leary.