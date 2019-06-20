Gia's Surreal steals the show

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- JK American Beauty and So Awesome took the main harness racing events in the New York Sire Stakes for the 3-year-old filly pacers on Wednesday night (June 19) at Buffalo Raceway but it was Gia's Surreal in the $15,000 Excelsior Class A Series who stole the show.

Driven by Jim Morrill Jr. and conditioned by local trainer Jim Graham, Gia's Surreal tied the Buffalo Raceway track record with a 1:53.3 time over the fast surface. It equaled the 3-year-old filly pacer standard set in 2015 by Mosquito Blue Chip.

Gaining the top in opening quarter in :28.1, Gia's Surreal ($3.50) saw that advantage quickly evaporate as Chase You (Tyler Buter) used a big brush to take over command. Hitting the three quarter pole in a blistering 1:24.2, Gia's Surreal managed to regain the lead and take the neck victory over Chase You who ended up being a tough luck second. Love Americanstyle (Billy Davis Jr.) finished in third.

Owned by Graham, Lee Winters, Tom Mariano and E. Peron, it was the fourth win in seven tries for Gia's Surreal ( So Surreal -Nancy Irene). The victory upped her season earnings to $28,460 and $83,656 lifetime.

JK American Beauty had the fastest time in the two $57,000 (approx.) divisions of the New York Sire Stakes with a 1:54.1 clocking, topping Prescient Beauty by a length.



Tracking Heavens Challenge through three panels, JK American Beauty (Matt Kakaley) found some late kick and held off the charge of Prescient Beauty (Doug McNair) and Crazy Cute (Ray Fisher Jr.) who took second and third respectively.

"This was the first time I drove her," Kakaley said of JK American Beauty ($6.70). "I didn't know what to expect but she did grab the track in the long stretch and got up in time."

Owned by the 3 Brothers Stable and conditioned by Nancy Johansson, it was the second win in six outings for JK American Beauty ( American Ideal -Jk Black Beauty). The victory upped her seasonal bankroll to $51,664 and $178,359 in her career.

So Awesome ($8.40) took the second leg with a 1:54.2 trip over the Hamburg half-mile oval,

beating DD Delicious by a head. Hurrikane Norakane (McNair) took the show position.

Sitting fourth on the outside with a frame to go, So Awesome (Buter) uncorked a final quarter of :27.4 to get the photo opportunity.



Just like Kakaley in the opener, it was the first time Buter got aboard So Awesome. "I was told she was perfect to drive and she was. She took the turns good and did what she was asked to do."

Owned by William Hartt and trained by Scott DiDomenico, So Awesome (So Surreal-Teddy Ballgirl) got her initial win of the season after five previous attempts. The victory sent her 2019 winnings to $73,681 and $307,121 lifetime.

In the lone $6,600 Excelsior B race, Sulky Queen ($10.60) snagged the victory with a 1:55.1 tour over the Buffalo Raceway strip for Buter.

David McNeight III, Morrill Jr. and Buter each completed the evening with doubles. Milo Zdjelar Jr. had a pair of training wins.

Racing will continue this weekend with a 13-race card set for 6 p.m. on Saturday night then the final matinee of the season comes on Sunday with a 12:30 p.m. post.

By Brian J. Mazurek

for Buffalo Raceway