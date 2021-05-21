Day At The Track

Gia's Surreal remarkable in feature

12:30 PM 21 May 2021 NZST
Gia's Surreal, harness racing
Gia's Surreal in prior win
Bill Burke Photo
Gia's Surreal made an authoritative backstretch brush in the Yonkers Raceway harness racing feature pace on Thursday, and it proved to be well-founded as she won by open lengths.
 
George Brennan urged her off the start from post seven and contested the pace, going three-wide into the first turn. He backed her off temporarily but then moved her to the front approaching the quarter mile pole in :27.
 
Gia's Surreal paced the half in :56.2 and three-quarters in 1:24.3 before leaving her seven foes behind in the stretch to score a three-length victory in 1:52.4. Waltzwithsierra A (Jordan Stratton) rallied for second, and Jewels Forreal (Austin Siegelman) was third. The winner paid $6.40.
 
GIA'S SURREAL REPLAY
 
 
Gia's Surreal, a five-year-old So Surreal mare, bolstered her lifetime record to 21-for-63 and her earnings to more than $295,000. Nik Drennan oversees her training for owners James Graham of Hamburg, Edward Peron of Syracuse, Lee Winters of Medina, and Thomas Mariano of Hamburg.
 
Yonkers Raceway will end its raceweek on Friday, May 21 with a 10-race card that includes a $37,000 Open Trot. The dashes will begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
