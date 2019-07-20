Day At The Track

Gimpanzee remains unbeaten with NYSS win

03:38 PM 20 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Gimapanzee,Harness racing
Gimapanzee found another gear to win in a lifetime best of 1:52.4
Fred Brown photo

Gimpanzee (Brian Sears) wins the $59,800 first harness racing division of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 3-year-old trotting colts & geldings at Tioga Downs on Friday (July 19).

Gimapanzee ($2.10) hit the first quarter in :28.1. Mr Vicktor (Tyler Buter) followed in the pocket the whole trip. Gimapanzee hit the half in :56.2. Cruised to three-quarters in 1:24.3 and then found another gear to win by over four lengths in a lifetime best of 1:52.4. Mr Vicktor had to settle for second money. Livinonthedash finished a distant third.

Gimpanzee is a 3-year-old colt by Chapter Seven. He is three for three this season. He now is a perfect 12 for 12 in his career.

Cavill Hanover (Jim Morrill Jr.) wins the $60,900 second division.

Lucky Weekend (Brian Sears) went to the first quarter first in :28.4. Cavill Hanover ($7.90) took over the lead after they went by the stands for the first time hitting the half in :58.2. He led to three-quarters in 1:26.2.

Cavill Hanover, who is trained by Ake Svanstedt for owners Little E LLC., Wolfgang A Stable Inc., and Borje Nasstrom, held off a late charge by second place finisher Lucky Weekend to win in 1:55.2. Quiksilver Bluechip (Wally Hennessey) was third best.

Cavill Hanover is a 3-year-old gelding by Muscle Mass. He won for the second time this season. He now owns five career victories.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (July 20) with a 10 race card starting an hour later than usual at 7:15 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com.

 

John Horne

for Tioga Downs.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Alagna on target with three wins
20-Jul-2019 17:07 PM NZST
Gimpanzee remains unbeaten with NYSS win
20-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
Sylph Hanover Shines in Nadia Lobell
20-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
American JJ wins feature trot
20-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
Baron Remy ties track and word record
20-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
Feelin' Red Hot wins F&M Open Pace
20-Jul-2019 13:07 PM NZST
Great harness racing day at Silver Springs Ranch
20-Jul-2019 13:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News