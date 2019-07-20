Gimpanzee remains unbeaten with NYSS win

Gimapanzee found another gear to win in a lifetime best of 1:52.4

Gimpanzee (Brian Sears) wins the $59,800 first harness racing division of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 3-year-old trotting colts & geldings at Tioga Downs on Friday (July 19).

Gimapanzee ($2.10) hit the first quarter in :28.1. Mr Vicktor (Tyler Buter) followed in the pocket the whole trip. Gimapanzee hit the half in :56.2. Cruised to three-quarters in 1:24.3 and then found another gear to win by over four lengths in a lifetime best of 1:52.4. Mr Vicktor had to settle for second money. Livinonthedash finished a distant third.

Gimpanzee is a 3-year-old colt by Chapter Seven . He is three for three this season. He now is a perfect 12 for 12 in his career.

Cavill Hanover (Jim Morrill Jr.) wins the $60,900 second division.

Lucky Weekend (Brian Sears) went to the first quarter first in :28.4. Cavill Hanover ($7.90) took over the lead after they went by the stands for the first time hitting the half in :58.2. He led to three-quarters in 1:26.2.

Cavill Hanover, who is trained by Ake Svanstedt for owners Little E LLC., Wolfgang A Stable Inc., and Borje Nasstrom, held off a late charge by second place finisher Lucky Weekend to win in 1:55.2. Quiksilver Bluechip (Wally Hennessey) was third best.

Cavill Hanover is a 3-year-old gelding by Muscle Mass. He won for the second time this season. He now owns five career victories.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (July 20) with a 10 race card starting an hour later than usual at 7:15 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com.

John Horne

for Tioga Downs.