Gimpanzee roars to victory in 4-year-old debut

Gimpanzee (Brian Sears) takes the $50,000 first harness racing division in the opening leg of the Graduate Series at Tioga Downs on Sunday (June 14).

Gimpanzee ($2.40) easily jumped out to the lead from his outside post. Chin Chin Hall (Dexter Dunn) would latch on from the pocket. Gimpanzee cruised to a first quarter of :26.4 and continued to lead as they hit the half in :55.1. He used a :27.4 quarter going up the backside to hit three-quarters in 1:23.0.

Gimpanzee, who is trained by Marcus Melander for owners Courant Inc., and R.F. Stable, just breezed down the stretch to win in 1:51.2. Chin Chin Hall gave a valiant effort but had to settle for second best. Reign Of Honor (David Miller) finished third.

Gimpanzee is a 4-year-old horse by Chapter Seven . He is now one for one in 2020. He now has 18 career victories. He was just a fifth of a second off his lifetime best mile.

Grand Swan (Brian Sears) holds on to win the $50,000 second division of the Graduate Series as Sears and trainer Melander sweep both divisions.

Pure Chance (Aaron Merriman) got to the front first but Grand Swan ($3.70) went first over to get to the quarter first in in :27.3. Grand Swan led to the half in :56.4 and to three-quarters in 1:25.0.

Grand Swan, who is trained by Marcus Melander for owners Never 2 Late Stable, Grand Swan Racing, Bruce Soulsby, and Alan Weisenberg, led the way as they made the turn for home. Second place finisher, Pure Chance pulled out of the pocket and dueled with Grand Swan all the way down the stretch. Grand Swan had just enough to win in a career best time of 1:53.0. Explosivebreakaway (Tom Jackson) was third.

Grand Swan is a 4-year-old mare by Swan For All . It was a win in her first start of 2020. She now has 19 career victories.

Tyler Buter drove five winners on the night. He combined with trainer Rob Harmon for wins with Conman Crown ($4.90), Clarion Hall ($3.50), and Shecouldbegood N ($2.80). His other victories came with Thundra ($4.70), and Prairie Cougar($7.50) for trainer Mike Deters.

Tioga Downs once again had a strong handle of $365,113. Live racing returns on Monday (June 15) with 13-race card starting at 4 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com