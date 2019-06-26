Gimpanzee trots to perfect 11 out of 11

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, June 25, 2019—His disciples couldn’t touch him at the windows and his rivals couldn’t touch him on the track.

To the surprise of no one, Gimpanzee (Brian Sears) strolled around Yonkers Raceway early Tuesday evening (June 25th), winning the non-betting harness racing division of the $165,499 New York Sire Stakes Dick McGuire Trot for 3-year-old colts and geldings.

Gimpanzee’s public workout in his $54,833 division saw him easily vault over five overmatched inside foes. Her then dealt a hand of three 29’s and a 28, as in tidy intervals of :29, :58., 1:27 and 1:55. The final margin was 7½ lengths, with Cavill Hanover (Ake Svanstedt) photoing Lucky Weekend (Jason Bartlett) for second.

It was his 11th win in as many career starts for the last season’s frosh divisional—and New York Sire Stakes--champ, four of which have come in Westchester.

Gimpanzee, a son of Chapter Seven , is trained by Marcus Melander for owners Courant Inc. and S R F Stable. He has won both his seasonal starts while increasing the retirement fund to $723,146.

Asked if he was actually paid to just sit there, Sears offered, “I like it when they’re that easy. He’s a pro, acts the same way a 10-year-old does. Nothing (not even a long pre-race delay involving another horse) bothers him.”

The second (first wagering) division, also worth $54,833, was all about 2-5 favorite Wiunnerup (Trond Smedshammer)…until it wasn’t.

Taking over down the backside and widening through the lane, Winnerup jumped it off, gifting the grandeur to Livinonthedash (Marcus Miller, $32).

The winner—from post position No. 6—was away last among the half-dozen. He gapped Winnerup, but continued on to get past the early fray. The winning margin was a length-and-a-half (subsections of 29, :58.2, 1:27.3, and 1:56.2).

Winnerup, who opened 3¼ lengths in and out of the final turn, saved second after and inquiry. Third went to Captain Krupnik (Svanstedt), with Our White Knight (Scott Zeron) fourth.

For rank outsider Livinonthedash, a Muscle Mass colt (unraced at 2) co-owned by (trainer) Erv Miller, David Prushnok and Tangie Massey, it was his fifth win in nine seasonal starts. The exacta paid $74.50, the triple paid $560 and the superfecta paid $1,086.



Livinonthedash --Mike Lizzi photo

“He was really good tonight and we lucked out when the favorite faltered,” driver Miller said.

The final statebred event, worth $55,833, was won by Mr .Vicktor (Tyler Buter, $2.20) in 1:55.3.

New York Sire Stakes returns downstate Thursday night (June 27th), with the $167,500 Armand Palatucci Pace for 3-year-old colts and geldings.

Total purses for the 2019 New York-bred program are estimated at $14 million. For more information, please visit www.nysirestakes.com.