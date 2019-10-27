Gimpanzee wins second Breeders Crown title

MILTON, ONTARIO, October 26 - Trainer Marcus Melander brought three high profile harness racing colts into the $500,000 (US) Breeders Crown for sophomores on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park and Gimpanzee emerged as the best of the lot capturing his second consecutive Crown title at the expense of heavy favorite Greenshoe who suffered from a difficult overland journey in a 1:52 3/5 mile.

The race contested during a driving rain and high winds saw plenty of early action with Gimpanzee one of a host of outsiders leaving the gate. He was joined by Hambletonian winner Forbidden Trade as well as Soul Strong and Super Schissel. Forbidden Trade would need a pair of moves to secure the lead following the :26 4/5 opening quarter and he continued in control into the wind through the :56 2/5 half.

Gimpanzee and driver David Miller came to challenge with authority on the turn and looked to tow elimination winner Don't Let Em and Greenshoe into contention. Don't Let Em struggled to keep up with Gimpanzee eventually made a break compromising Greenshoe's chances considerably in the process.

Gimpanzee drove powerfully past the leader after a 1:25 3/5 three quarters clocking and the son of Chapter Seven took off to a convincing score. Greenshoe once into the stretch made up a huge chunk of ground to gain the place spot with early leader Soul Strong coming on late for third. Chin Chin Hall and Goes Down Smooth earned the final two checks.

Gimpanzee undefeated last year as a freshman has now won seven times in 12 starts this year winning the Yonkers Trot and finishing third in the other two Triple Crown legs.

Bred by Order By Stable Gimpanzee is co-owned by Courant Inc and S R F Stable. Sent off as a 5-1 offering Gimpanzee returned $13.10 for the victory.

"I was planning on leaving," said Miller. "I gave him a rough trip but he's so tough."

Melander suggested the horse could go under any conditions. "I don't think it would matter if it was a snowstorm and minus 20," said Melander. "He wouldn't have a problem with it."

To watch the race replay, click here.