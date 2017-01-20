Gingras back at The Meadowlands

Yannick's on several Ron Burke horses with a chance on Friday including the solid trotting mare Classical Annie in the featured second race and Abbijade Hanover in the top class for pacing mares (race 11).

Classical Annie starts from post six in the $18,000 feature trot, just inside the main competition of Crosby's Clam Bake and Muscle Diamond. The now five-year-old mare was a winner two back and always gives an honest effort for Burke Racing, LLC.

Abbijade Hanover won this same class from well back at long odds last week and remarkably faces exactly none of the mares she vanquished on that occasion. Many in this field are moving up a class making a strong case for the possible repeat, leading to the role as morning line favorite for Abbijade from post six for Burke Racing and Weaver Bruscemi.

Friday's is another solid card with ample opportunity to continue the current string of $3 million plus handle on that day which has been the case the past few weeks.

Free program pages for the Late Pick 4 (currently averaging over $8,000 in payoffs) are available for those who plan ahead.

More money will be given away as the " Pay Off Your Holiday Bills " promotion continues, though there's nothing in the rules prohibiting the lucky winners from adding those funds to their gambling bankroll.

Pink offers exceptional fare for your culinary pleasure should you wish to make an evening of it. On Saturday night, former NY Knick star Larry "Grandmama" Johnson will host a special Pink dinner and wine pairing and you're all invited to join in the fun. Reservations are suggested.

Post time is 7:15 p.m.