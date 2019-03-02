Ginsburg and Dunn both hot at Big M

Hammer Time and driver Vinny Ginsburg score in the fourth race at the Meadowlands Friday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Vinny Ginsburg and Dexter Dunn had the hot hands Friday night at the Meadowlands, as each drove three winners on the 13-race card.

Ginsburg, who entered the night tied for 10th in the Big M driver standings, got his evening going with Hammer Creek in the second race conditioned trot, going went wire to wire in 1:58.1 and returning $8.20 as the second choice in the betting.

Hammer Time was Ginsburg's second winner of the night in the fourth race conditioned trot, roaring past the field after going a third-over trip. He returned $4.00 to win as the second choice in the wagering after hitting the wire in 1:55.

Miss Ruby completed Ginsburg's three-bagger in the ninth race conditioned trot, gunning down 3-5 favorite Miami by skimming the cones to grab the win in 1:54.4. As the second choice in the wagering, Miss Ruby returned $9.80 to her backers.

Dunn, who started the night second in the standings, scored with favorite Dawson Springs ($6.00) in the first race conditioned trot in 1:55.3.

He followed that up with victories behind Followthewind N ($9.20 as the third choice, 1:52.4) in the 10th race fillies and mares conditioned pace before completing his big night guiding Godspell Hall to an amazing victory in the 12th race conditioned trot.

Racing in a fourth-over flow while last at three-quarters, Godspell Hall exploded by the field to score in 1:56.4 and return $8.60 to win as the third choice.

TAG, YOU'RE IT: Tag Up And Go won the $18,000 feature for conditioned trotters in the seventh race.

Marcus Miller piloted the Patti Harmon trainee to victory in 1:53.3 after going a third-over trip and paid $12.20 to win as the third choice in the betting. Rock Of Cashel, the 6-5 public choice, finished third while bidding for his third straight win.

THE CLAIM GAME: Friday marked the first time the Big M has raced with increased purses since New Jersey lawmakers approved purse-subsidy legislation, and the action at the claiming box was hot and heavy as seven horses left at evening's end with new connections.

A LITTLE MORE: One lucky player who lasted eight legs in the 20-Cent Survivor Pick-10 had the wager's lone winning ticket and walked away with $12,753. ... The 50-Cent Pick-4 pool topped six figures, as $100,022 in action was taken. ... All-source handle totaled $2,877,718. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little ,

Meadowlands Media Relations



