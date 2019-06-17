Day At The Track

Girls better a 27 year old record

07:19 AM 17 Jun 2019 NZST
Pearl Kelly, harness racing
Pearl Kelly - the first woman to land a trotting winner in Perth in action at the WACA Ground track in 1913

The Narrogin harness racing meeting on Friday 14th June set a new Western Australian record for the most number of races won by women drivers at a single meeting.

Between them Emily Suvaljko (3), Deni Roberts (2) and Madeleine Young (1) won six of the eight races on Friday night.

The previous State Record was the five winners recorded by Lyn Lucas (3) and Susan Roberts (2) at the seven race meeting at Albany on 13th January 1992.

Making Friday night an even bigger night for the girls Delightfulreaction, which won the fourth event at Narrogin is owned by Melissa Howie.

Lauren Jones and Jocelyn Young added further icing to the girls celebration cake when they each drove winners at Gloucester Park on Friday night behind Zennart and Mister Ardee.

Alan Parker

