Girls set Teal-riffic record

A harness racing movement that began six years ago with a simple goal to raise awareness about women's cancer has raised a record $210,000 this year.

Since 2014, for six weeks through February and March the Team Teal campaign has promoted awareness about ovarian cancer and raised much-needed funds for research and support by reinswomen racing in teal driving pants.

Each time a Team Teal member crosses the line first, industry bodies and their wagering partner Tabcorp each commit $200 for the campaign period. The deal delivers $400 towards programs such as the ANZGOG Research Nurse Grant Program and the Survivors Teaching Students Program for every victory.

During the 2020 campaign, female drivers won 453 times (Vic 128 wins, NSW 94, Qld 75, NZ 72, WA 37, SA 32 and Tas 15). The Australian total was $136,200, and New Zealand $28,800, for a Team Teal total of $165,000. Associated fundraisers and contributions added another $55,000 to the tally.

Founded by Duncan McPherson in 2014 after the loss of his wife Lyn to ovarian cancer, the campaign has grown from a modest Victorian crusade to a fundraising Australia-wide juggernaut each February and March. And for the past three years, the campaign has involved New Zealand drivers as well.

For all the participants, the campaign is personal, but for inaugural Team Teal participant Jodi Quinlan, it has an added dimension.

"It's no secret that my mum was diagnosed with ovarian cancer 10 years ago, and touch wood, she's one of the lucky ones and a survivor so far," Quinlan said.

"But it's a killer disease and it creeps up on people before they realise it, so it's important to raise the awareness and raise the funds," she said.

"It's been an absolute privilege to be involved. I was one of the fortunate ones initially, when we started off with a set of colors, then we went to the pants and the sulkies. To see how far it's come and what it's achieving now, with all the girls driving in teal pants, and now going global, it's really rewarding."

HRV Board Member and campaign supporter Judy Rothacker paid tribute to Mr McPherson's enduring commitment to the campaign.

"He is to be commended for all his work behind the scenes. It's significant money that will directly help provide care to those with cancer," she said.

"Everyone has someone who has been touched by cancer and this is a cancer that has confounded experts, so it's important to find a cure."

And while the campaign is all about the cause, make no mistake there is intense rivalry between the 287 Team Teal members. Long Forest reinswoman Kate Gath led the charge with 23 winners for the campaign and her Victorian counterpart Kima Frenning recorded 14 individual victories.



Kate Gath

"To drive a winner is always exciting, but when you're driving in the teal pants, it's just that bit extra special when you get a winner," Frenning said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura