Gladys des Plains wins Gr. II Monte Test

Gladys des Plaines (4f Opus Viervil -Thetia de Vaujours) captured this day’s Gr. II monte Prix Philippe du Rozier (purse 85,000€, 2175 meters, seven starters) at Vincennes with Mathieu Mottier in the irons and timed in 1.11.3kr.

This 2/1 second favorite is owned by Augustin Radu and conditioned by Gilles Curens.

The 1.1/1 harness racing odds favorite Gospel Pat (4m Uriel peed ) was second for David Thomain and trainer Philippe Allaire. Third home was 9/1 Grace de Fael (4f Sam Bourbon ) with Matthieu Abrivard at the lines foe trainer Thierry Duvaldestin,



Gladys des Plaines

It was announced in Italy that the November 28 winner of the Gran Premio Mipaaf Filly (Gr. II, purse 220,000€, 2100 meters autostart), Cindy Truppo (2f Maharajah -Nives Manco-Indro Park), would be transferred for trainer/driver Thorsten Tietz to the Billard-Souloy stable in France.

This good filly was victorious at Napoli in 1.15.4kr as she bested Caramel Club (2f The Bank) and Crystal Pan (2f Ideale Luis ). That same day at Napoli saw the Gr. II Gran Premio Mipaaf Males (220,000€ purse, 2100 meters autostart) go to 1.15.1kr timed Callmethebreeze (2m Trixton -Gilly LB-Supergill) for Alessandro Gocciadoro, his fifth 2020 win in seven appearances. Capital Mail (2m Nad Al Sheba ) was second ahead of Corazon Bar (2m Oropuro Bar ).

LeTrot, Gaet files/photos