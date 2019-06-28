Day At The Track

Glamour division in $167,000 NYSS run

03:06 PM 28 Jun 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
American Mercury,Harness racing
American Mercury
Mike Lizzi photo

YONKERS, NY, Thursday, June 27, 2019-The Empire's glamour gentlemen sauntered into Yonkers Raceway Thursday evening (June 27th), doing so for the $167,500 New York Sire Stakes Armand Palatucci Pace for 3-year-old harness racing colts and geldings.

A pair of equally-parsed $83,750 portions went postward, starting with a track record.

Polester American Mercury (Tyler Buter, $5) stuffed 4-5 favorite Hickfromfrenchlick (Mark MacDonald) back from whence he came...the three-hole.

From there, he drilled 'em (:26.4; 55.3; 1:23.2; 1:50.3), disposing of pocket-sitting Major March (Jason Bartlett) by a couple of lengths. Hickfromfrenchlick wound up a first-up, non-threatening third. Buddy Hill (Brian Sears) was fourth.

For second choice American Mercury, a American Ideal gelding co-owned by Crawford Farms & Northfork Racing, Chuck Pompey & Scott Bice and trained by Chris Oakes, it was his fourth win in six seasonal starts. The exacta paid $25, the triple returned $36.20 and the superfecta paid $76.

The life-best effort was also a new track record for his weight class and matched the fastest local mile of the season.

"At the head of the lane, he was loaded," Buter said. "I can't say much I appreciate getting to drive him."

The evening's second and final statebred event saw favored Rollwithpapajoe (Joe Bongiorno, $4.60) yield to Stone Hanover (Jim Morrill Jr.) before the pole-sitting retook. He did the rest (:28.3, :57.4, 1:25.2, 1:52.3), the :54.4 back half more than sufficient to whip 'Stone' by a length-and-three-quarters.

Major Joe Lindy (Scott Zeron) was third, with Artie's Ideal (Marcus Miller) fourth.

For 'Papajoe,' a Roll with Joe gelding co-owned by Barbara Bongiorno Stable, Bill Lambos & Dionisios Liberatos and trained by Jennifer Bongiorno, it was his third win in 10 ' 19 starts. The exacta paid $22, the triple returned $304.50 and the superfecta paid $911.


Rollwithpapajoe                                                        --Mike Lizzi photo

"My horse can make speed, and when no one left early against him, I knew he'd be tough," driver Bongiorno said.

New York Sire Stakes returns downstate Friday night (June 28th), with the $167,500 Mike Cohen Pace for 3-year-old fillies.

Total purses for the 2019 New York-bred program are estimated at $14 million. For more information, please visit www.nysirestakes.com.

As an unrelated aside, Thursday'\s Pick 5 wager, which began with a $7,500 carryover and a $20,000 guaranteed pool, saw $33,602 of new coin. Into an after-takeout pool of approximately $32,701, the winning combination of 2/5/4/1/4 paid $1,107.75 for each correct half-a-buck ticket.

 

Frank Drucker
Manager of Publicity
Yonkers

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Glamour division in $167,000 NYSS run
28-Jun-2019 15:06 PM NZST
Lindys Crazy Hall, JMs Delight take features
28-Jun-2019 13:06 PM NZST
Freshmen Trotters to begin Buckeye legs
28-Jun-2019 10:06 AM NZST
Cooler Schooner wins his pari-mutuel debut
28-Jun-2019 08:06 AM NZST
BBQ Battle & the Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace
28-Jun-2019 07:06 AM NZST
Spreester breaks the drought
28-Jun-2019 06:06 AM NZST
Musical Rhythm keeps the beat
28-Jun-2019 05:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News