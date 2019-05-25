Glenferrie Blade A wins by a nose

YONKERS, NY, Friday, May 24, 2019-An off-the-pace Glenferrie Blade A (Jordan Stratton, $14.60) prevailed in a blanket photo Friday night (May 24th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Away fifth from assigned post position No. 2, Glenferrie Blade A watched as Angel's Pride (Joe Bongiorno), Rockstar Angel A (Eric Goodell) and 7-5 choice Feelin' Red Hot (George Brennan) all tried it up front. It was Feelin' Red Hot seizing the scepter before a :26.4 opening quarter-mile.

She then found a :56.1 intermission before Angel's Pride was back at it, engaging Feelin' Red Hot through a :27.1 third quarter (1:23.4).

The two choices continued their battle in and out of the final turn, with Sandy's Beach (Jim Marohn Jr.) second-over and Glenferrie Blade A behind her.

Feelin' Red Hot was losing the scrum to Angel's Pride, but that one was about to lose the war. Glenferrie Blade A closed widest and fastest, whipping Angel's Pride by a nose in 1:52.4 while taking advantage of a soft (29-second) final quarter.

A ground-saving Queen Lostris N (Mark MacDonald), Feelin' Red Hot and Made of Jewels AS (Dan Dube) picked off the remainder.

For third choice Glenferrie Blade A, an 8-year-old Down Under daughter of Mach Three owned by William Hartt and trained by Lance Hudson, it was her first win in seven seasonal starts. The exacta paid $52.50, the triple returned $205.50 and the superfecta paid $853.

Saturday night (May 25th), the Raceway offers both the $300,000 At Rooney Pace and $109,234 Lismore.

The 29th Rooney, for 3-year-old colts and geldings, goes as the 10th race...1-Captain Malicious (MacDonald), 2-Rollwithpapajoe (Bongiorno), 3-Branquinho (Tyler Buter), 4-Buddy Hill (Brian Sears), 5-Price Hanover (Dube), 6-Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn), 7-Blood Money (Scott Zeron), 8-Air Force Hanover (Dave Miller).

The 15th Lismore, for the soph pacing ladies, is right before as race No. 9...1-Mi Nina Bonita (Brent Holland), 2-Rock N McRoll (Dube), 3-Queen of the Pride (Stratton), 4-As Time Goes By (Brennan), 5-Bestseller Hanover (Jason Bartlett), 6-Privacy Hanover (Miller), 7-Rockn' Philly (Tim Tetrick), 8-Annie Hill (Sears).

Post time for the dozen-race card is 6:50 PM, after the completion of which Yonkers begins a hiatus until Friday night, June 7th.

Frank Drucker

Director of Publicity