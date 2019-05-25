Day At The Track

Glenferrie Blade A wins by a nose

01:29 PM 25 May 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Glenferrie Blade A,Harness racing
Glenferrie Blade A (#2) wins narrowly in a blanket finish
Katy Gazzini photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, May 24, 2019-An off-the-pace Glenferrie Blade A (Jordan Stratton, $14.60) prevailed in a blanket photo Friday night (May 24th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Away fifth from assigned post position No. 2, Glenferrie Blade A watched as Angel's Pride (Joe Bongiorno), Rockstar Angel A (Eric Goodell) and 7-5 choice Feelin' Red Hot (George Brennan) all tried it up front. It was Feelin' Red Hot seizing the scepter before a :26.4 opening quarter-mile.

She then found a :56.1 intermission before Angel's Pride was back at it, engaging Feelin' Red Hot through a :27.1 third quarter (1:23.4).

The two choices continued their battle in and out of the final turn, with Sandy's Beach (Jim Marohn Jr.) second-over and Glenferrie Blade A behind her.

Feelin' Red Hot was losing the scrum to Angel's Pride, but that one was about to lose the war. Glenferrie Blade A closed widest and fastest, whipping Angel's Pride by a nose in 1:52.4 while taking advantage of a soft (29-second) final quarter.

A ground-saving Queen Lostris N (Mark MacDonald), Feelin' Red Hot and Made of Jewels AS (Dan Dube) picked off the remainder.

For third choice Glenferrie Blade A, an 8-year-old Down Under daughter of Mach Three owned by William Hartt and trained by Lance Hudson, it was her first win in seven seasonal starts. The exacta paid $52.50, the triple returned $205.50 and the superfecta paid $853.

Saturday night (May 25th), the Raceway offers both the $300,000 At Rooney Pace and $109,234 Lismore.

The 29th Rooney, for 3-year-old colts and geldings, goes as the 10th race...1-Captain Malicious (MacDonald), 2-Rollwithpapajoe (Bongiorno), 3-Branquinho (Tyler Buter), 4-Buddy Hill (Brian Sears), 5-Price Hanover (Dube), 6-Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn), 7-Blood Money (Scott Zeron), 8-Air Force Hanover (Dave Miller).

The 15th Lismore, for the soph pacing ladies, is right before as race No. 9...1-Mi Nina Bonita (Brent Holland), 2-Rock N McRoll (Dube), 3-Queen of the Pride (Stratton), 4-As Time Goes By (Brennan), 5-Bestseller Hanover (Jason Bartlett), 6-Privacy Hanover (Miller), 7-Rockn' Philly (Tim Tetrick), 8-Annie Hill (Sears).

Post time for the dozen-race card is 6:50 PM, after the completion of which Yonkers begins a hiatus until Friday night, June 7th.

 

Frank Drucker

Director of Publicity

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Kate's Massive cruises to victory
25-May-2019 17:05 PM NZST
Bettor Joy N wins in a new lifetime best
25-May-2019 16:05 PM NZST
ER Sam and Don Eash upset
25-May-2019 16:05 PM NZST
Truth And Liberty wins featured pace
25-May-2019 14:05 PM NZST
Elitloppet showcases the best in trotting
25-May-2019 14:05 PM NZST
Only Passing Thru wins feature
25-May-2019 13:05 PM NZST
Glenferrie Blade A wins by a nose
25-May-2019 13:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News