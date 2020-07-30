Glenn steals the show

The Douglas brothers, Daryl (left) and Glenn both had career milestone wins this week

While all eyes have been on the harness racing return of crack reinsman Daryl "Dasher" Douglas, his younger brother Glenn has bobbed up with a career highlight to steal the march on Dasher's comeback victory.

Glenn, based at the Bendigo suburb of Strathfieldsaye, landed his 2000th training victory at his home track on Sunday night.

"I really had no idea that I was getting near that number. I guess I'd never really thought seriously about it," the laid-back trainer said.

"I suppose in years to come I might look back on it and think it was a bit of an achievement - it's a bit like footballers who kick a winning goal. You don't think much about it at the time, but it's brought up by fans years and years later."

The multiple Victorian premiership trainer said while he wasn't aware of the significance of the win, members of his family were.

"I think (longtime family friend) Steve Warren might have tipped off our eldest daughter Laura that I wasn't far away from reaching 2000. And of course, I'm happy to have achieved it.

"Steve got to know us after he was left to baby-sit us at Bathurst years ago. We were quite young, but he's watched us grow up and taken a personal interest. He's a great mate, who is just passionate about harness racing."

Glenn reached the magical 2000-win milestone with stable newcomer You Ninety Two (Auckland Reactor-Numismatic (Elsu). He later made it a double when successful with Van Niekerk (Net Ten Eom-Rosie Lindenny) which took him to 54 wins and 127 placings for the season.

But not to be outdone, two nights later again at Bendigo, brother Daryl posted his first comeback victory after stepping away from the sport more than five years ago.

Daryl has over 4000 wins to his credit and is one of our country's most successful reinsmen - and got the money with six-year-old trotting mare Bacardi Jess prepared by Glenn.

It was only a matter of time before Daryl got back into the winner's circle. He drove at Shepparton last Saturday night and then had one engagement at Bendigo the following night, prior to competing at that venue again on Tuesday.

He had posted a third, two fourths and a fifth from 10 attempts, but in fairness they ranged in double figure starting price from 12/1 to 50/1.

"We were giving Daryl heaps of ribbing about not being able to get a winner," Glenn laughed.

"Someone even suggested he should try and apply for a five-point concessional claim! He took it all on the chin, and he got there in the end. He's never someone who's full-on with emotion, but he was entitled to feel that it was some sort of achievement," Glenn said.

Glenn said former training great Peter Tonkin, father of Clayton, would have been one pleased to see Dasher's success.

"He's always been a great support to Daryl and was another one who did a lot behind the scenes to get him back driving."

Bacardi Jess (Bacardi Lindy USA-Strapon (Straphanger) led all the way to win the $7000 TLC Carpentry Trot for owners Margaret Cameron and Roma Pocock, who helps out at the Douglas stables.

Glenn said he was elated to see Bacardi Jess, not only win for his brother, but also for the connections.

"They both love the sport and Roma in particular has been involved in a number of roles over many years. She is an absolute gem to have around our stables. We have between 25 and 30 in work and without her help and support, we'd be lost," he said.

"Roma comes and gives us a hand for three hours on most days and keeps things rolling along."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura