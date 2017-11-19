Thursday and Friday action at Vincennes

November 17, 2017 - Friday’s Paris-Vincennes’ featured Q+ Prix du Salon du Chaval (purse €52,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters) went to 1.13.4kr timed and 5.5/1 odds Global Response (6g Credit Winner -Com Mimm) with Christophe Martens up. Vincent Martens trains this property of J.A.C. Vanduffel. 31.5/1 Siebella Park (6f Varenne -Grandera Park) was next for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Vincent Lacroix. 26.8/1 Bariane James (6f Goetmals Wood -Ma Sissi James) landed third for J-M Bazire, who won three on the card. 13.8/1 Emmett Brown (6g Muscle Hill ) and 18.5/1 Bomina (6f Quick Wood ) were fourth and fifth.

Thursday Paris-Vincennes featured Prix de l’Ile d’Oleron (Gr. III, purse €110,000, 2850 meters, 19 monte starters) went to 1.14kr timed and 3.3/1 odds Caduceus des Baux (5g Mark Speed -Festina des Baux) with jockey Damien Bonne in the irons. Jack Dowie is the owner/breeder. 2.1/1 Cassate (5f Neoh Jiel -Quiva du Rib) was second for Adrien Lamy and 7.2/1 Valoe du Banney (8g Quaro -Jiva du Banney)

Also on Thursday was the Prix de Belfort (purse €64,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) and Cash Maker (5g Quaker Jet -Salt Lake City) scored timed in 1.13.5kr for trainer/driver Sebastien Ernault.

Thomas H. Hicks