Tabtouch Inter Dominion - First Night

Star harness racing pacers Lennytheshark and Chicago Bull have back line draws in the second round Inter Dominion heats at Bunbury on Tuesday night.

The pair brilliantly won qualifiers when the series opened at Gloucester Park tonight Friday the 24th of November, but they face tough tasks over 2100m at Bunbury.

Only seven runners start from the front line in 2100m events at the South-West track.

Lennytheshark has gate nine in the fourth heat, while Chicago Bull came up with eight for the fifth qualifier.

Soho Tribeca, who won from New Zealand star Lazarus tonight, has gate six for his clash with Chicago Bull at Bunbury.

Lazarus drew barrier six in the sixth heat and main rival Tiger Tara has the pole.

Second round barrier draws:

Heat 4

1) Yayas Hot Spot,

2) Shandale,

3) Jambiani,

4) Run Oneover,

5) Tanaka Eagle,

6) Code Black,

7) Egodan,

8)Galactic Star,

9) Lennytheshark,

10) Have Faith In Me.

Heat 5

1) Devendra,

2) Ohoka Punter,

3) Cut For An Ace,

4) Mr Mojito,

5) Vultan Tin,

6) Soho Tribeca,

7) Simply Susational,

8) Chicago Bull,

9) Americanbootscoota.

Heat 6

1) Tiger Tara,

2) The Bucket List,

3) San Carlo,

4) Motu Premier,

5) Lets Chase The Dream,

6) Lazarus,

7) Majordan,

8) Our Jimmy Johnstone,

9) Major Crocker.

2017 Perth Inter Dominion Progressive Points Table

Heat Night 1 Heat Night 2 Heat Night 3 Series Horse Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Total Points Rank CHICAGO BULL NZ (WA) HEAT 3 1 14 0 0 14 1 LENNYTHESHARK (VIC) HEAT 2 1 14 HEAT 4 0 0 14 1 SOHO TRIBECA (WA) HEAT 1 1 14 0 0 14 1 EGODAN (NSW) HEAT 3 2 11 HEAT 4 0 0 11 4 LAZARUS NZ (NZ) HEAT 1 2 11 0 0 11 4 TIGER TARA NZ (NSW) HEAT 2 2 11 0 0 11 4 GALACTIC STAR NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 3 9 HEAT 4 0 0 9 7 SHANDALE NZ (WA) HEAT 1 3 9 HEAT 4 0 0 9 7 VULTAN TIN (WA) HEAT 2 3 9 0 0 9 7 MAJOR CROCKER (VIC) HEAT 3 4 7 0 0 7 10 MOTU PREMIER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 4 7 0 0 7 10 SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ (WA) HEAT 1 4 7 0 0 7 10 DEVENDRA (TAS) HEAT 1 5 6 0 0 6 13 SAN CARLO (VIC) HEAT 3 5 6 0 0 6 13 THE BUCKET LIST NZ (WA) HEAT 2 5 6 0 0 6 13 AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA (WA) HEAT 3 6 5 0 0 5 16 CUT FOR AN ACE (WA) HEAT 1 6 5 0 0 5 16 LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ (WA) HEAT 2 6 5 0 0 5 16 CODE BLACK NZ (NSW) HEAT 1 7 4 HEAT 4 0 0 4 19 JAMBIANI (WA) HEAT 3 7 4 HEAT 4 0 0 4 19 OHOKA PUNTER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 7 4 0 0 4 19 MR MOJITO NZ (VIC) HEAT 1 8 3 0 0 3 22 OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (WA) HEAT 2 8 3 0 0 3 22 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 8 3 HEAT 4 0 0 3 22 HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ (NZ) HEAT 3 9 2 HEAT 4 0 0 2 25 MAJORDAN (NSW) HEAT 2 9 2 0 0 2 25 RUN ONEOVER NZ (WA) HEAT 1 9 2 HEAT 4 0 0 2 25 TANAKA EAGLE (WA) HEAT 3 10 1 HEAT 4 0 0 1 28

* Please Note: The calculations in this table are not final until the race results have been confirmed and accepted by RWWA. ** In the event two or more horses each scoring equally the minimum number of points entitling them to be eligible for the Final and thereby producing a field exceeding the number designated by RWWA, then RWWA shall decide in its discretion which of the horses with equal points shall start in the Final.

First night Inter Dominion Heat results follow plus videos of the three Heats. Also results and videos of the two other Classics The $50,000 Norms Daughter for mares and the $125,000 Four-Year-Old Classic.

