Tabtouch Inter Dominion - First Night

Star harness racing pacers Lennytheshark and Chicago Bull have back line draws in the second round Inter Dominion heats at Bunbury on Tuesday night.
The pair brilliantly won qualifiers when the series opened at Gloucester Park tonight Friday the 24th of November, but they face tough tasks over 2100m at Bunbury.
Only seven runners start from the front line in 2100m events at the South-West track.
Lennytheshark has gate nine in the fourth heat, while Chicago Bull came up with eight for the fifth qualifier.
Soho Tribeca, who won from New Zealand star Lazarus tonight, has gate six for his clash with Chicago Bull at Bunbury.
Lazarus drew barrier six in the sixth heat and main rival Tiger Tara has the pole.
Second round barrier draws:
Heat 4
1) Yayas Hot Spot,
2) Shandale,
3) Jambiani,
4) Run Oneover,
5) Tanaka Eagle,
6) Code Black,
7) Egodan,
8)Galactic Star,
9) Lennytheshark,
10) Have Faith In Me.
Heat 5
1) Devendra,
2) Ohoka Punter,
3) Cut For An Ace,
4) Mr Mojito,
5) Vultan Tin,
6) Soho Tribeca,
7) Simply Susational,
8) Chicago Bull,
9) Americanbootscoota.
Heat 6
1) Tiger Tara,
2) The Bucket List,
3) San Carlo,
4) Motu Premier,
5) Lets Chase The Dream,
6) Lazarus,
7) Majordan,
8) Our Jimmy Johnstone,
9) Major Crocker.
2017 Perth Inter Dominion Progressive Points Table
|Heat Night 1
|Heat Night 2
|Heat Night 3
|Series
|Horse
|Heat
|Placing
|Points
|Heat
|Placing
|Points
|Heat
|Placing
|Points
|Total Points
|Rank
|CHICAGO BULL NZ (WA)
|HEAT 3
|1
|14
|0
|0
|14
|1
|LENNYTHESHARK (VIC)
|HEAT 2
|1
|14
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|14
|1
|SOHO TRIBECA (WA)
|HEAT 1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|14
|1
|EGODAN (NSW)
|HEAT 3
|2
|11
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|11
|4
|LAZARUS NZ (NZ)
|HEAT 1
|2
|11
|0
|0
|11
|4
|TIGER TARA NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|11
|4
|GALACTIC STAR NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 3
|3
|9
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|9
|7
|SHANDALE NZ (WA)
|HEAT 1
|3
|9
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|9
|7
|VULTAN TIN (WA)
|HEAT 2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|9
|7
|MAJOR CROCKER (VIC)
|HEAT 3
|4
|7
|0
|0
|7
|10
|MOTU PREMIER NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|4
|7
|0
|0
|7
|10
|SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ (WA)
|HEAT 1
|4
|7
|0
|0
|7
|10
|DEVENDRA (TAS)
|HEAT 1
|5
|6
|0
|0
|6
|13
|SAN CARLO (VIC)
|HEAT 3
|5
|6
|0
|0
|6
|13
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|5
|6
|0
|0
|6
|13
|AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA (WA)
|HEAT 3
|6
|5
|0
|0
|5
|16
|CUT FOR AN ACE (WA)
|HEAT 1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|5
|16
|LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|6
|5
|0
|0
|5
|16
|CODE BLACK NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 1
|7
|4
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|4
|19
|JAMBIANI (WA)
|HEAT 3
|7
|4
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|4
|19
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|7
|4
|0
|0
|4
|19
|MR MOJITO NZ (VIC)
|HEAT 1
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|22
|OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (WA)
|HEAT 2
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|22
|YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ (NSW)
|HEAT 3
|8
|3
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|3
|22
|HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ (NZ)
|HEAT 3
|9
|2
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|2
|25
|MAJORDAN (NSW)
|HEAT 2
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|25
|RUN ONEOVER NZ (WA)
|HEAT 1
|9
|2
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|2
|25
|TANAKA EAGLE (WA)
|HEAT 3
|10
|1
|HEAT 4
|0
|0
|1
|28
* Please Note: The calculations in this table are not final until the race results have been confirmed and accepted by RWWA.
** In the event two or more horses each scoring equally the minimum number of points entitling them to be eligible for the Final and thereby producing a field exceeding the number designated by RWWA, then RWWA shall decide in its discretion which of the horses with equal points shall start in the Final.
First night Inter Dominion Heat results follow plus videos of the three Heats. Also results and videos of the two other Classics The $50,000 Norms Daughter for mares and the $125,000 Four-Year-Old Classic.
|3
|7:04pm
|TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 1 (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|SOHO TRIBECA
|Fr2
|2
|Kim Prentice
|Kim Prentice
|$ 1.60 fav
|1
|BAY HORSE 5 by AMERICAN IDEAL USA out of PIXEL PERFECT (ART MAJOR USA)
Owner(s): R J (Robert) Watson
Breeder(s): R J (Robert) Watson
|2
|LAZARUS NZ
|Fr9
|9
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|11.2m
|$ 2.40
|2
|3
|SHANDALE NZ
|Fr6
|6
|Mike Reed
|Shannon Suvaljko
|15.5m
|$ 38.50
|7
|4
|SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|15.5m
|$ 53.60
|5
|5
|DEVENDRA
|Fr1
|1
|Todd Rattray
|Todd Rattray
|21.1m
|$ 27.70
|3
|6
|CUT FOR AN ACE
|Fr7
|7
|Michael Brennan
|Michael Grantham
|21.3m
|$ 129.00
|9
|7
|CODE BLACK NZ
|Fr5
|5
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|23.7m
|$ 90.90
|6
|8
|MR MOJITO NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Kerryn Manning
|Kerryn Manning
|24.3m
|$ 53.40
|8
|9
|RUN ONEOVER NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|144.7m
|$ 43.10
|4
|Scratchings
|All started
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 2:31:2
|Mile Rate: 1:54:2
|Lead Time: 37.9
|First Quarter: 30
|Second Quarter: 28.8
|Third Quarter: 27.3
|Fourth Quarter: 27.2
|Margins: 11.2m x 4.2m
Soho Tribeca, Inter Dominion Heat One 2017
|4
|7:33pm
|CLIPSAL BY SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC NORMS DAUGHTER CLASSIC MS PACE (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$50,000 Mares. M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|AMERETTO
|Fr7
|7
|Kerryn Manning
|Kerryn Manning
|$ 2.40 fav
|3WE WF L 1 SWAB
|BAY MARE 6 by MILLION DOLLAR CAM USA out of EYES OF COURAGE (COURAGE UNDER FIRE NZ)
Owner(s): R J Grives, T Grives
Breeder(s): Yirribee Pacing Stud
|2
|IDEAL ALICE NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|1.40
|$ 3.00
|GS L SLE 3 QDT SWAB
|3
|SHEER ROCKNROLL
|Sr1
|10
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Lewis
|10.00
|$ 21.40
|5 SWAB
|4
|DONEGAL RUNDLESCREEK NZ
|Sr2
|11
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|12.10
|$ 39.10
|7
|5
|A PICCADILLY PRINCESS NZ
|Sr3
|12
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|12.40
|$ 5.40
|PRBT 8
|6
|QUITE A DELIGHT NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Justin Prentice
|Chris Alford
|19.10
|$ 114.70
|RAS 9
|7
|TRICKY STYX NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Jesse Moore
|Aiden De Campo
|19.60
|$ 20.10
|GS 6
|8
|DODOLICIOUS
|Fr9
|9
|Skye Bond
|Luke McCarthy
|21.00
|$ 74.60
|RAS 11
|9
|MY RONA GOLD NZ
|Fr5
|5
|S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|Lauren Tritton
|21.40
|$ 65.90
|PRBT GS 3WE OVR L1W 2
|10
|MAJOR REALITY NZ
|Fr6
|6
|Justin Prentice
|Justin Prentice
|22.30
|$ 29.60
|RAS 10
|11
|EDEN FRANCO NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Colin Brown
|Colin Brown
|25.00
|$ 46.20
|RAS 12
|12
|BETTOR BE SUPREME NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Barry Howlett
|Morgan Woodley
|34.30
|$ 30.70
|GS L1W OTE 4
|Scratchings
|SARAH GOODY
|13
|BETTOR BOA
|14
|Track Rating: GOOD
|Gross Time: 2:32:4
|Mile Rate: 1:55:2
|First Quarter: 30
|Second Quarter: 29.3
|Third Quarter: 0
|Fourth Quarter: 0
|Margins: 1.4m x 8.6m
|5
|8:10pm
|CHOICES FLOORING INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 2 (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|LENNYTHESHARK
|Fr3
|3
|David Aiken
|Chris Alford
|$ 1.10 fav
|GS L 1 SWAB
|BAY HORSE 8 by FOUR STARZZZ SHARK CA out of BOTSWANA (ALBERT ALBERT USA)
Owner(s): K J Riseley, M J Riseley
Breeder(s): K J Newbound Family Trust
|2
|TIGER TARA NZ
|Fr7
|7
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|3.20
|$ 9.30
|3WE L1W 2 SWAB
|3
|VULTAN TIN
|Fr2
|2
|Phil Costello
|Chris Voak
|6.20
|$ 33.70
|GS 3 SWAB
|4
|MOTU PREMIER NZ
|Fr9
|9
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Lewis
|10.60
|$ 33.20
|RAS 8
|5
|THE BUCKET LIST NZ
|Fr5
|5
|Michael Brennan
|Michael Grantham
|14.10
|$ 44.60
|GS L1W 6
|6
|LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Gary Hall Snr
|Lauren Jones
|16.90
|$ 50.30
|7
|7
|OHOKA PUNTER NZ
|Fr6
|6
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|17.90
|$ 39.50
|GS 3WE L1W OTE 4
|8
|OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ
|Fr8
|8
|Greg Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|18.20
|$ 84.30
|RAS 5
|9
|MAJORDAN
|Fr1
|1
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Luke McCarthy
|43.70
|$ 24.40
|BAS ODM 9
|Scratchings
|All started
|Track Rating: GOOD
|Gross Time: 2:31:0
|Mile Rate: 1:54:1
|First Quarter: 30.6
|Second Quarter: 29.3
|Third Quarter: 0
|Fourth Quarter: 0
|Margins: 3.2m x 2.9m
|6
|8:35pm
|YES LOANS 4YO CLASSIC (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$125,000 4YO. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|ULTIMATE MACHETE NZ
|Fr1
|1
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|$ 1.20 fav
|1
|BAY/BROWN COLT 4 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of REALITY CHECK (NZ) (ARMBRO OPERATIVE USA)
Owner(s): G J Kennard, P I Kennard, G R Douglas, K J Riseley, P J Creighton, M C Creighton
Breeder(s): K J Walsh, G P Walsh
|2
|HANDSANDWHEELS
|Fr6
|6
|Andrew De Campo
|Aiden De Campo
|11.0m
|$ 93.00
|7
|3
|ROCK DIAMONDS NZ
|Fr5
|5
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|12.2m
|$ 75.70
|3
|4
|HERRICK ROOSEVELT NZ
|Sr2
|11
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|13.2m
|$ 12.60
|2
|5
|OUR ZAK WHITBY
|Fr8
|8
|Edwin Dewar
|Chris Lewis
|15.3m
|$ 131.70
|9
|6
|MOTU METEOR NZ
|Fr9
|9
|Kerryn Manning
|Kerryn Manning
|16.0m
|$ 52.10
|12
|7
|MACZAFFAIR NZ
|Sr3
|12
|Mike Reed
|Shannon Suvaljko
|16.7m
|$ 86.70
|5
|8
|RUNRUNJIMMYDUNN NZ
|Sr1
|10
|Gary Hall Snr
|Michael Grantham
|18.6m
|$ 17.60
|8
|9
|IM ROCKARIA
|Fr7
|7
|Michael Brennan
|Luke McCarthy
|20.3m
|$ 37.60
|11
|10
|ROCKNROLL LINCOLN NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Justin Prentice
|Justin Prentice
|20.6m
|$ 15.20
|6
|11
|WRAPPERS DELIGHT
|Fr2
|2
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Voak
|33.4m
|$ 18.70
|10
|12
|WARDAN EXPRESS
|Fr4
|4
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|35.0m
|$ 72.40
|4
|Scratchings
|VAMPIRO NZ
|13
|MIGHTY MR SHARKEY NZ
|14
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 2:30:6
|Mile Rate: 1:53:8
|Lead Time: 34.6
|First Quarter: 30.3
|Second Quarter: 29.5
|Third Quarter: 28.2
|Fourth Quarter: 28
|Margins: 11.0m x 1.3m
Ultimate Machete, 4YO Classic Gloucester Park 2017
|7
|9:00pm
|WESTRAL INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 3 (SKY 1)
|2130M
|$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|CHICAGO BULL NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Gary Hall Snr
|Gary Hall Jnr
|$ 1.20 fav
|1
|BAY GELDING 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of CHICAGO BLUES (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ)
Owner(s): B V Richardson, G L Moore, D T Roberts, S L Beven, G J Richardson, S E Simmonds
Breeder(s): F J Price, F R Price, H L Price, K V Price
|2
|EGODAN
|Fr1
|1
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|4.8m
|$ 37.50
|3
|3
|GALACTIC STAR NZ
|Fr7
|7
|Skye Bond
|Ryan Warwick
|10.9m
|$ 62.00
|2
|4
|MAJOR CROCKER
|Sr1
|10
|Vince Vallelonga
|Luke McCarthy
|11.8m
|$ 41.10
|5
|5
|SAN CARLO
|Fr6
|6
|Stephen O'Donoghue
|Rebecca Bartley
|14.1m
|$ 12.80
|6
|6
|AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA
|Fr4
|4
|Debra Lewis
|Chris Lewis
|14.8m
|$ 57.90
|4
|7
|JAMBIANI
|Fr3
|3
|Ross Olivieri
|Chris Voak
|15.0m
|$ 27.60
|7
|8
|YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ
|Fr9
|9
|S P Tritton, L R Tritton
|Lauren Tritton
|16.3m
|$ 72.70
|10
|9
|HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ
|Fr5
|5
|Mark Purdon
|Mark Purdon
|19.7m
|$ 9.50
|8
|10
|TANAKA EAGLE
|Fr8
|8
|Reg Phillips
|Colin Brown
|46.6m
|$ 47.30
|9
|Scratchings
|All started
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 2:33:0
|Mile Rate: 1:55:6
|Lead Time: 37.2
|First Quarter: 31.3
|Second Quarter: 29.8
|Third Quarter: 27.7
|Fourth Quarter: 27
|Margins: 4.8m x 6.1m
Chicago Bull, Inter Dominion Heat Three 2017