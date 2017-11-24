Day At The Track

Tabtouch Inter Dominion - First Night

02:30 AM 25 Nov 2017 NZDT
Soho Tribeca, harness racing Lennytheshark, harness racing Chicago Bull, Harness Racing Ameretto, harness racing Ultimate Machete, harness racing
Soho Tribeca draws the first blood in the @TAB_touch Inter Dominion.
Gloucester Park Photo
Lennytheshark gets maximum points in the Inter Dominion Heat 2
Gloucester Park Photo
Chicago Bull shot clear down the stretch and picked up maximum points.
Gloucester Park Photo
Kerryn Manning gets a win in the west with Ameretto
Gloucester Park Photo
Ultimate Machete continues to impress the harness racing community - easily winning the $125,000 4yo Classic!
Gloucester Park Photo
Star harness racing pacers Lennytheshark and Chicago Bull have back line draws in the second round Inter Dominion heats at Bunbury on Tuesday night.

The pair brilliantly won qualifiers when the series opened at Gloucester Park tonight Friday the 24th of November, but they face tough tasks over 2100m at Bunbury.

Only seven runners start from the front line in 2100m events at the South-West track.

Lennytheshark has gate nine in the fourth heat, while Chicago Bull came up with eight for the fifth qualifier.

Soho Tribeca, who won from New Zealand star Lazarus tonight, has gate six for his clash with Chicago Bull at Bunbury.

Lazarus drew barrier six in the sixth heat and main rival Tiger Tara has the pole.

Second round barrier draws:

Heat 4  

1) Yayas Hot Spot,

2) Shandale,

3) Jambiani,

4) Run Oneover,

5) Tanaka Eagle,

6) Code Black,

7) Egodan,

8)Galactic Star,

9) Lennytheshark,

10) Have Faith In Me.

Heat 5

1)  Devendra,

2) Ohoka Punter,

3) Cut For An Ace,

4) Mr Mojito,

5) Vultan Tin,

6) Soho Tribeca,

7) Simply Susational,

8) Chicago Bull,

9) Americanbootscoota.

Heat 6

1) Tiger Tara,

2) The Bucket List,

3) San Carlo,

4) Motu Premier,

5) Lets Chase The Dream,

6) Lazarus,

7) Majordan,

8) Our Jimmy Johnstone,

9) Major Crocker.

 

2017 Perth Inter Dominion Progressive Points Table

Nov 24, 2017 | Gloucester Park / RWWA
  Heat Night 1 Heat Night 2 Heat Night 3 Series
Horse Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Heat Placing Points Total Points Rank
CHICAGO BULL NZ (WA) HEAT 3 1 14     0     0 14 1
LENNYTHESHARK (VIC) HEAT 2 1 14 HEAT 4   0     0 14 1
SOHO TRIBECA (WA) HEAT 1 1 14     0     0 14 1
EGODAN (NSW) HEAT 3 2 11 HEAT 4   0     0 11 4
LAZARUS NZ (NZ) HEAT 1 2 11     0     0 11 4
TIGER TARA NZ (NSW) HEAT 2 2 11     0     0 11 4
GALACTIC STAR NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 3 9 HEAT 4   0     0 9 7
SHANDALE NZ (WA) HEAT 1 3 9 HEAT 4   0     0 9 7
VULTAN TIN (WA) HEAT 2 3 9     0     0 9 7
MAJOR CROCKER (VIC) HEAT 3 4 7     0     0 7 10
MOTU PREMIER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 4 7     0     0 7 10
SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ (WA) HEAT 1 4 7     0     0 7 10
DEVENDRA (TAS) HEAT 1 5 6     0     0 6 13
SAN CARLO (VIC) HEAT 3 5 6     0     0 6 13
THE BUCKET LIST NZ (WA) HEAT 2 5 6     0     0 6 13
AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA (WA) HEAT 3 6 5     0     0 5 16
CUT FOR AN ACE (WA) HEAT 1 6 5     0     0 5 16
LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ (WA) HEAT 2 6 5     0     0 5 16
CODE BLACK NZ (NSW) HEAT 1 7 4 HEAT 4   0     0 4 19
JAMBIANI (WA) HEAT 3 7 4 HEAT 4   0     0 4 19
OHOKA PUNTER NZ (WA) HEAT 2 7 4     0     0 4 19
MR MOJITO NZ (VIC) HEAT 1 8 3     0     0 3 22
OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ (WA) HEAT 2 8 3     0     0 3 22
YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ (NSW) HEAT 3 8 3 HEAT 4   0     0 3 22
HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ (NZ) HEAT 3 9 2 HEAT 4   0     0 2 25
MAJORDAN (NSW) HEAT 2 9 2     0     0 2 25
RUN ONEOVER NZ (WA) HEAT 1 9 2 HEAT 4   0     0 2 25
TANAKA EAGLE (WA) HEAT 3 10 1 HEAT 4   0     0 1 28
 

* Please Note: The calculations in this table are not final until the race results have been confirmed and accepted by RWWA.

** In the event two or more horses each scoring equally the minimum number of points entitling them to be eligible for the Final and thereby producing a field exceeding the number designated by RWWA, then RWWA shall decide in its discretion which of the horses with equal points shall start in the Final.

First night Inter Dominion Heat results follow  plus videos of the three Heats. Also results and videos of the two other Classics The $50,000 Norms Daughter for mares and the $125,000 Four-Year-Old Classic.

3 7:04pm TABTOUCH INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 1 (SKY 1) 2130M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 SOHO TRIBECA      Fr2 2 Kim Prentice Kim Prentice   $ 1.60 fav  1
  BAY HORSE 5 by AMERICAN IDEAL USA out of PIXEL PERFECT (ART MAJOR USA) 
Owner(s): R J (Robert) Watson 
Breeder(s): R J (Robert) Watson
2 LAZARUS NZ      Fr9 9 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon 11.2m $ 2.40   2
3 SHANDALE NZ      Fr6 6 Mike Reed Shannon Suvaljko 15.5m $ 38.50   7
4 SIMPLY SUSATIONAL NZ      Fr3 3 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 15.5m $ 53.60   5
5 DEVENDRA      Fr1 1 Todd Rattray Todd Rattray 21.1m $ 27.70   3
6 CUT FOR AN ACE      Fr7 7 Michael Brennan Michael Grantham 21.3m $ 129.00   9
7 CODE BLACK NZ      Fr5 5 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 23.7m $ 90.90   6
8 MR MOJITO NZ      Fr8 8 Kerryn Manning Kerryn Manning 24.3m $ 53.40   8
9 RUN ONEOVER NZ      Fr4 4 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 144.7m $ 43.10   4
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:31:2 Mile Rate: 1:54:2 Lead Time: 37.9
First Quarter: 30 Second Quarter: 28.8 Third Quarter: 27.3 Fourth Quarter: 27.2
Margins: 11.2m x 4.2m
 

Soho Tribeca, Inter Dominion Heat One 2017

4 7:33pm CLIPSAL BY SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC NORMS DAUGHTER CLASSIC MS PACE (SKY 1) 2130M
$50,000 Mares. M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 AMERETTO      Fr7 7 Kerryn Manning Kerryn Manning   $ 2.40 fav  3WE WF L 1 SWAB
  BAY MARE 6 by MILLION DOLLAR CAM USA out of EYES OF COURAGE (COURAGE UNDER FIRE NZ) 
Owner(s): R J Grives, T Grives 
Breeder(s): Yirribee Pacing Stud
2 IDEAL ALICE NZ      Fr1 1 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 1.40 $ 3.00   GS L SLE 3 QDT SWAB
3 SHEER ROCKNROLL      Sr1 10 Ross Olivieri Chris Lewis 10.00 $ 21.40   5 SWAB
4 DONEGAL RUNDLESCREEK NZ      Sr2 11 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 12.10 $ 39.10   7
5 A PICCADILLY PRINCESS NZ      Sr3 12 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon 12.40 $ 5.40   PRBT 8
6 QUITE A DELIGHT NZ      Fr2 2 Justin Prentice Chris Alford 19.10 $ 114.70   RAS 9
7 TRICKY STYX NZ      Fr3 3 Jesse Moore Aiden De Campo 19.60 $ 20.10   GS 6
8 DODOLICIOUS      Fr9 9 Skye Bond Luke McCarthy 21.00 $ 74.60   RAS 11
9 MY RONA GOLD NZ      Fr5 5 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 21.40 $ 65.90   PRBT GS 3WE OVR L1W 2
10 MAJOR REALITY NZ      Fr6 6 Justin Prentice Justin Prentice 22.30 $ 29.60   RAS 10
11 EDEN FRANCO NZ      Fr8 8 Colin Brown Colin Brown 25.00 $ 46.20   RAS 12
12 BETTOR BE SUPREME NZ      Fr4 4 Barry Howlett Morgan Woodley 34.30 $ 30.70   GS L1W OTE 4
Scratchings
 
SARAH GOODY 13
BETTOR BOA 14
Track Rating: GOOD   Gross Time: 2:32:4 Mile Rate: 1:55:2
First Quarter: 30 Second Quarter: 29.3 Third Quarter: 0 Fourth Quarter: 0
Margins: 1.4m x 8.6m
 
Ameretto, Norms Daughter Classic 2017
 

5 8:10pm CHOICES FLOORING INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 2 (SKY 1) 2130M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 LENNYTHESHARK      Fr3 3 David Aiken Chris Alford   $ 1.10 fav  GS L 1 SWAB
  BAY HORSE 8 by FOUR STARZZZ SHARK CA out of BOTSWANA (ALBERT ALBERT USA) 
Owner(s): K J Riseley, M J Riseley 
Breeder(s): K J Newbound Family Trust
2 TIGER TARA NZ      Fr7 7 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 3.20 $ 9.30   3WE L1W 2 SWAB
3 VULTAN TIN      Fr2 2 Phil Costello Chris Voak 6.20 $ 33.70   GS 3 SWAB
4 MOTU PREMIER NZ      Fr9 9 Ross Olivieri Chris Lewis 10.60 $ 33.20   RAS 8
5 THE BUCKET LIST NZ      Fr5 5 Michael Brennan Michael Grantham 14.10 $ 44.60   GS L1W 6
6 LETS CHASE THE DREAM NZ      Fr4 4 Gary Hall Snr Lauren Jones 16.90 $ 50.30   7
7 OHOKA PUNTER NZ      Fr6 6 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 17.90 $ 39.50   GS 3WE L1W OTE 4
8 OUR JIMMY JOHNSTONE NZ      Fr8 8 Greg Bond Ryan Warwick 18.20 $ 84.30   RAS 5
9 MAJORDAN      Fr1 1 Kevin Pizzuto Luke McCarthy 43.70 $ 24.40   BAS ODM 9
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: GOOD   Gross Time: 2:31:0 Mile Rate: 1:54:1
First Quarter: 30.6 Second Quarter: 29.3 Third Quarter: 0 Fourth Quarter: 0
Margins: 3.2m x 2.9m
 
Lennytheshark, Inter Dominion Heat Two 2017
 

6 8:35pm YES LOANS 4YO CLASSIC (SKY 1) 2130M
$125,000 4YO. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 ULTIMATE MACHETE NZ      Fr1 1 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon   $ 1.20 fav  1
  BAY/BROWN COLT 4 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of REALITY CHECK (NZ) (ARMBRO OPERATIVE USA) 
Owner(s): G J Kennard, P I Kennard, G R Douglas, K J Riseley, P J Creighton, M C Creighton 
Breeder(s): K J Walsh, G P Walsh
2 HANDSANDWHEELS      Fr6 6 Andrew De Campo Aiden De Campo 11.0m $ 93.00   7
3 ROCK DIAMONDS NZ      Fr5 5 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 12.2m $ 75.70   3
4 HERRICK ROOSEVELT NZ      Sr2 11 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr 13.2m $ 12.60   2
5 OUR ZAK WHITBY      Fr8 8 Edwin Dewar Chris Lewis 15.3m $ 131.70   9
6 MOTU METEOR NZ      Fr9 9 Kerryn Manning Kerryn Manning 16.0m $ 52.10   12
7 MACZAFFAIR NZ      Sr3 12 Mike Reed Shannon Suvaljko 16.7m $ 86.70   5
8 RUNRUNJIMMYDUNN NZ      Sr1 10 Gary Hall Snr Michael Grantham 18.6m $ 17.60   8
9 IM ROCKARIA      Fr7 7 Michael Brennan Luke McCarthy 20.3m $ 37.60   11
10 ROCKNROLL LINCOLN NZ      Fr3 3 Justin Prentice Justin Prentice 20.6m $ 15.20   6
11 WRAPPERS DELIGHT      Fr2 2 Ross Olivieri Chris Voak 33.4m $ 18.70   10
12 WARDAN EXPRESS      Fr4 4 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 35.0m $ 72.40   4
Scratchings
 
VAMPIRO NZ 13
MIGHTY MR SHARKEY NZ 14
Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:30:6 Mile Rate: 1:53:8 Lead Time: 34.6
First Quarter: 30.3 Second Quarter: 29.5 Third Quarter: 28.2 Fourth Quarter: 28
Margins: 11.0m x 1.3m
 

Ultimate Machete, 4YO Classic Gloucester Park 2017

 

7 9:00pm WESTRAL INTER DOMINION QUALIFYING HEAT 3 (SKY 1) 2130M
$75,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 CHICAGO BULL NZ      Fr2 2 Gary Hall Snr Gary Hall Jnr   $ 1.20 fav  1
  BAY GELDING 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of CHICAGO BLUES (NZ) (CHRISTIAN CULLEN NZ) 
Owner(s): B V Richardson, G L Moore, D T Roberts, S L Beven, G J Richardson, S E Simmonds 
Breeder(s): F J Price, F R Price, H L Price, K V Price
2 EGODAN      Fr1 1 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 4.8m $ 37.50   3
3 GALACTIC STAR NZ      Fr7 7 Skye Bond Ryan Warwick 10.9m $ 62.00   2
4 MAJOR CROCKER      Sr1 10 Vince Vallelonga Luke McCarthy 11.8m $ 41.10   5
5 SAN CARLO      Fr6 6 Stephen O'Donoghue Rebecca Bartley 14.1m $ 12.80   6
6 AMERICANBOOTSCOOTA      Fr4 4 Debra Lewis Chris Lewis 14.8m $ 57.90   4
7 JAMBIANI      Fr3 3 Ross Olivieri Chris Voak 15.0m $ 27.60   7
8 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ      Fr9 9 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 16.3m $ 72.70   10
9 HAVE FAITH IN ME NZ      Fr5 5 Mark Purdon Mark Purdon 19.7m $ 9.50   8
10 TANAKA EAGLE      Fr8 8 Reg Phillips Colin Brown 46.6m $ 47.30   9
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: Gross Time: 2:33:0 Mile Rate: 1:55:6 Lead Time: 37.2
First Quarter: 31.3 Second Quarter: 29.8 Third Quarter: 27.7 Fourth Quarter: 27
Margins: 4.8m x 6.1m
 

Chicago Bull, Inter Dominion Heat Three 2017

