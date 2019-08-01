Gloucester Park set for wild Friday

After welcoming back Major Trojan last Friday night, the powerful Gary Hall Snr stable will unveil another highly talented three-year-old at Gloucester Park this week in the form of Wildwest.

WA harness followers got their first chance to see the son of Raging Bull in race conditions at Pinjarra on Monday, where he scored a 35m win.

Wildwest raised eyebrows with a strong trial behind Major Trojan at Byford prior to his first race start.

He meets a strong field of three-year-olds for his first Gloucester Park assignment in the Better Your Bet With TABtouch Pace (2130m), where another New Zealand import Beaudiene Western is among the acceptances.

Wildwest will have to overcome a tricky barrier in six if he’s to keep his unbeaten WA record intact, with Beaudiene Western (two) and Elsu You (four) drawn inside.

Hall Snr said he expected Wildwest to bring his form from Pinjarra to Gloucester Park, but was concerned by the draw.

“He took no harm from that run at all,” he told GPTV powered by RWWA.

“He’s probably drawn the worst of that group.

“He’s still a pretty good horse.

“I expect him to go well.”

Friday night’s three-year-old event also sees the return of the consistent Michael Brennan-trained Sangue Reale and another winner from Monday’s Pinjarra meeting Pierre Whitby.

Hall Snr’s tough gelding Whozideawasthis returns from a one month break in Friday’s Bridge Bar At Gloucester Park Open Every Game Day Free-For-All Pace (1730m).

Whozideawasthis defeated Chicago Bull last campaign and was one of the strong performers in FFA company throughout the autumn.

Stuart McDonald drove Whozideawasthis to beat Chicago Bull on that occasion and has the drive again this week, with Gary Hall Jnr to drive the Clint Hall-trained Bettor Reward.

Like Wildwest, the eight-year-old has a tricky barrier draw to overcome on Friday night in five, but Hall Snr said he was more than capable of doing so.

“I was hoping he’d draw a bit better, but he will acquit himself well,” he said.

Hall Snr said he expected Speed Man and One Off Delight to take plenty of beating in race six and seven respectively on the Gloucester Park program.

