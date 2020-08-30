Go On Boy wins Gr. I Criterium des 4 Ans

Go On Boy (4m Password -Balginette) was a 6.6/1 odds upset winner of the Gr. I Criterium des 4 Ans (purse 170,000€, 2850 meters voltstart, 16 starters) today at Vincennes. Romain Derieux reined and trains the harness racing winner that now has posted 11 career victories in 18 starts for 296,920€ earned. Mlle. Caroline Logier owns Go On Boy that was a nearly wire to wire winner. Race tme was 1.12.6kr.

The 10/1 Gunilla d’Atout (4f Ready Cash- Topaze d’Atout) was second for Bjorn Goop, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Ecurie Saint Martin. The 5/10 favorite Gu d’Heripre (4m Coktail Jet -Vodetta d’Heripre) was third for Franck Nivard after a journey in the death seat.

The 11/1 Gotland (4m Ready Cash-Sanawa) took fourth for Eric Raffin, and owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. 166/1 Gallant Way (4m Ready Cash-Queen Flore) was fifth handled by Anthony Barrier for trainer Allaire and breeder/owner Jacques Pauc, also a superb journalist.

Go On Boy

Click Here for Replay.

Earlier was the Gr. III Yearling Cup 2020 Arqana Trot (purse 150,000€, 2700 meters, 12 starters three year olds) and here the 5/10 favorite Heaven’s Pride (3m Brillantissime -Queenly Pride) held gamely for the 1.14.5kr clocked victory. David Thomain teamed this Philippe Allaire trainee that is owned by Francky DeFosse and the winner recorded his fifth career victory in 12 outings now for 200,450€ earned.

The 11/1 Hades de Vandel (3m Ganymede ) was a close second for pilot Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Paul Hagoort and Stable Why Not. Third home was 7.7/1 Heroe Winner (3m Ready Cash-Altesse Winner) handled by Jean Michel Bazire for Ecurie des Charmes. This race was for graduates of the Arqana Trot yearling sale.

Heavens Pride

LeTrot files/photos