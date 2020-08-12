Gocciadoro wins co-features at Torino

Apple Wise As (4f Royalty For Life-Desert Flower K-Sierra Kosmos) took the Premio Citta’ di Torino Filly (purse 80,080€, 2100 meters autostart) at Ippodromo di Vinovo in Italy, timed in 1.14.8kr.
Fed Esposito teamed the harness racing winner for Alessandro Gocciadoro. This team defeated stablemate Amber Prad (4f Timoko-Sinead Prad) with Gocciadoro up and third finishing Allegra WF (4f Varenne-Formose Jet) handled by Mario Minopoli Jr.
Apple Wise As
The companion event, the Pr Citta’ di Torino Male (purse 80,080€, 2100 meters autostart), saw Ari Lest (4m Pascia’ Lest-Natalina Wise) score in 1.12.9kr with Massimiliamo Castaldo the pilot for trainer Gocciadoro.
Two Gocciadoro stablemates were second and third, A length back second was Juan Bros (4m Muscle Mass-Ziezo Buitenzorg) with Giuseppe Lombardo driving. Third was Aman You Sm (4m Love You-Emon Santa Fe’ Sm) handled by Fed Espositio.
Gaet, Ippodromo di Vinovo files/photo
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink