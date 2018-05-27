Godiva Seelster sets world record at Northfield

Godiva Seelster crossed the finish line faster than any other mare in the history of harness racing on a half-mile track when she won the $17,000 F&M Open Handicap in 1:50 on Saturday (May 26).

The former 1:50.1 all-age record for distaff pacers on a half-mile oval was held in a tie by Call Me Queen Be (3, 2016, Dela, Scott Zeron) and Feelin Red Hot (5, 2018 Nfld, Ryan Stahl).

Paul and Patricia O'Neil of Saratoga Springs, New York own Godiva Seelster. Jessica Roegner is her conditioner and Greg Grismore was in the sulky for the winning drive.

Godiva Seelster (Camluck-Go Jme Go-Jate Lobel) started from post four. She left from the gate and led the entire mile through times of :26.2, :55.2, 1:22.1 and 1:50, besting her competition by two Â¾-lengths.

Godiva Seelster now has seven wins in 16 starts this year. Saturday's victory represents her 54th career score and bolstered her bankroll to $524,342. She returned $5.80 to win.