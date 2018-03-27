Gold Crown favourites are drawn to fire

Saturday's Bathurst Gold Crown final might be run over 1,730 metres, but the victor of the harness racing Group 1 decider could very well be determined in the opening strides.

When the barrier draw for the $100,000 two-year-old colts and geldings final was conducted on Monday night, it set up a tantalising battle for the the lead once the barriers fold back.

Surprise finalist Tactical Response, a $49 heat winner, will go from barrier one for the first time in his career for Leeton trainer-driver Wayne Sullivan.

Barriers two and three were drawn by the emergencies, but if they are scratched as expected, it will shuffle the three favourites for the Gold Crown final – Animal, Abouttime and College Chapel - into barriers two, three and four respectively.

The first two of that pair are part of Nathan Jack’s Lemnos team, while College Chapel is from the stable of Georges Plains trainer-driver Bernie Hewitt.

“Tactical Response has draw barrier one and when you look at his prior starts, he’s had two off the back row and then drew seven, so he’s a bit of an unknown from there,” Bathurst Harness Racing Club chief executive officer Danny Dwyer said.

“It will be a real tactical battle at the start. Both Animal and Abouttime have won races leading and College Chapel won a Group 3 at Menangle sitting in the death seat, so it will be interesting.

“The draw certainly plays into the hands of the three favourites and I think Nathan Jack holds a bit of a key with two of those horses.”

Hewitt has previously won the Gold Bracelet final with Read About Lexy, but has never before taken out one of the carnival’s two-year-old deciders. Dwyer feels that College Chapel gives him a genuine chance to change that.

The other Bathurst hopeful, Chris Frisby’s Uncle Jord, will also get his chance from barrier 10.

“I think Bernie would’ve been happy to draw anywhere from one to four. College Chapel can lead or sit, so he’s certainly not one dimensional and he’s got the runs on the board,” Dwyer said. “He [Uncle Jord] can sit back and follow the pace, drawing two off the back row he doesn’t have to look for a position.

“If Animal pushes on in front he could even end up in the one-one.”

When it comes to the two-year-old fillies Group 1 Gold Tiara final, it is the Michael Stanley trained-driven Desirable Stride who has drawn barrier one and should hold favouritism.

Still, Dwyer thinks that Cawdor trainer Paul Fitzpatrick can have a big say in how the 1,730m trip unfolds give his stablemates Supersonic Rainbow and Miss Halfpenny will follow each other out.

“Desirable Stride was the pre-post favourite in the tiara before the barrier draw, so I think that will only be further enhanced now,” he said.

“She had two starts for the one win and a second and while she was run down in her heat admittedly, that heat was the fastest, so you’d like to think she’ll be improved by the run.

“I think Paul Fitzpatrick holds the key to the race as to where his two horses end up, then the rest of the field.

“It’s just a question now of where Ally Rogan ends up from barrier four.”