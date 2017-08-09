Day At The Track

Fields set for Gold & Cup & Saucer trials

06:58 AM 09 Aug 2017 NZST
Gold Cup & Saucer
Gold Cup & Saucer

Charlottetown, PE - The official harness racing draws took place this morning for two Sobeys Gold Cup & Saucer trials that will lead up to the 58th running of Prince Edward Island's signature race on Saturday August 19th at Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park. There are 16 Islanders who are connected to six starters as owners or trainers in the 2017 trials.

The first trial will be Saturday August 12th with the second trial being staged on Monday August 14th.

Here are the fields:

 

Sobeys Gold Cup Trial 1

1. Windsong Leo by Jeremes Jet

2. Do Over Hanover by Western Ideal

3. Shadow Place by Shadow Play

4. Skyway Boomer by Sportswriter

5. Stover by Rocknroll Hanover

6. Always At My Place by Always A Virgin

7: Crombie A by Life Sign

 

Sobeys Gold Cup Trial 2

1. Arque Hanover by Rock N Roll Heaven

2. Good Friday Three by Mach Three

3. YS Lotus by If I Can Dream

4. McKinney by Santanna Blue Chip

5. Junebugs Baby by Western Paradise

6. Sports Lightning by Sportswriter

7: Sapphire City by Metropolitan

 

Red Shores Racetrack and Casino

Charlottetown & Summerside Locations

