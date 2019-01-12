Gold Mary wins at Vincennes

January 11, 2019 - Harness racing three year old fillies contested today’s Prix de Vic-Bigorre (purse 33,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters) with victory going to 7/2 odds Gold Mary (3f Ready Cash -Bloody Mary- Coktail Jet ).

Matthieu Abrivard teamed the Yves Boireau trainee that was bred by Jean Pierre Dubois and is owned by him.

This filly was clocked in 1.15.3kr as she recorded her first victory in five starts along with three other top three finishes.

The winner’s dam is a daughter of Mara Bourbon ( And Arifant -Etta Extra).

5.1/1 Gamma du Chene (3f Milord du Chene ) was second for Frank Nivard and 16/1 Glorious Storm (3f Quaker Jet -Terrific Storm) was a close third for Pierre Vercruysse.

Gold Mary

The Prix d’Evian (purse 47,000€, 200 meters, 15 starters) went to 1.15.1kr timed and 7/2 odds Flora Quick (4f Prodigious -Star Quick) handled by Gabriele Gelormini for Ecurie Quick Star, the breeder/owner, and trainer Marc Esper.

Flora Quick won for the fourth time in 12 life starts.

11/1 Falling in Love (4f The Best Madrik ) was second with Adrien Lamy up.

Flora Quick

The Prix de Ranes (purse 45,000€, 2700 meters, 15 European starters) saw the top three finishers all trained by Bjorn Goop.

The winner was 112/1 outsider Evening Prayer (8f Conway Hall -American Tribute) with P-Y Verva up for owner Stall Irma.

11/1 Caresse (7f Ready Cash -Stefani Hanover) was second for David Thomain and third went to 7.9/1 Mamassan (6f Maharajah -Epicurienne) with Franck Nivard the driver.

Race time was 1.13.3kr.

Evening Prayer

The Prix de Sartilly (monte, purse 52,000€, 2850 meters, 11 starters) produced an action finish with the victory to 1.7/1 Dorgali (6g Real de Lou -La Spazia) with Benjamin Rochard up for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin.

Race time was 1.12.6kr as the winner recorded his 11th career victory in 28 starts now for 184,670€ earned.

The 1.4/1 favorite Doc du Lupin (6g Jasmin du Lupin -Rose du Lupin) was a close second with Antoine Wiels in the irons for breeder/owner/trainer Jean Paul Marmion. Delicieux du Cebe finished third.

Dongali

Today at Ippodromo Milano La Maura was the Premio Napoleon Bar (purse 13,200€, 2700 meters turning start distance handicap) saw the 20 meter handicapped Zlatan (4m Napoleon Bar -Nastassia Bi- Toss Out ) score timed in 1.14.1kr for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro.

The winner caught the field early and moved toward the front in the final lap, gaining the lead late on the backstretch.

He drew off in the lane under urging for the victory to increase his life earning to 409,906€.

Zilath (4m Maharajah -Only LB- Conway Hal l) was a game second for Andrea Guzzinati and Zermatt Key (4m Adrian Chip -Margareth- Kick Tail ) took the third check.

Zlatan

Thomas H. Hicks