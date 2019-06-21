Gold Medal Swan extends his winning streak

CHESTER PA – On “Trottin’ Thursday” at Harrah’s Philadelphia, the Swan For All gelding Gold Medal Swan extended his harness racing winning streak to three races, closing for a 1:54.1 victory before a storm hit the area.

Driver David Miller got the winner of $180,446 fourth as 72-1 shot Tough Mac bolted from post eight to the quarter in :26.3; by the time that one had moderated the half to :56.2, Cash For Gold was out from third to go first-over, with Gold Medal Swan right on his back. Cash For Gold cleared to the lead towards the 1:24.2 three-quarters, leaving the favorite uncovered on the far turn, Cash For Gold battled on in the lane, but Gold Medal Swan kept gaining on his hard-used foe, and in the end he could dash clear by 1¾ lengths. Mark Silva owns and trains Gold Medal Swan, who has now won half of his six 2019 starts.

Two-year-old trotters, all making their purse debuts, contested two $13,000 races, one each for both sexes. In the filly race, held early before the storm arrived, the Muscle Hill – Viva Las Lindy miss Hannah vacated the three-hole at the three-quarters, went to the lead in the stretch, then withstood closing favorite Sherry Lyns Lady by ¾ of a length in 1:57.2, which was a North American divisional season’s record in addition to her first winning outing. The fleet filly had personal back fractions of :57.4 - :28.4 in winning for driver Andy Miller and trainer Julie Miller, and the ownership of Andy Miller Stable Inc., Lawrence Dumain, and Little E LLC.

In the race for males, the Trixton – Lima Playmate colt Play Trix On Me came to his contest with a 2:00 qualifying win at Pocono, and he came out of it with a mark of 1:58.1 despite the arriving rain for driver Tim Tetrick, trainer Gareth Dowse, and owner Matthew Dugan. The chalk winner made a quarter-move and controlled the pace, showing fine end speed of :58 - :28.3 to win by 5¾ lengths.

Another freshman winner was the pacing filly Shotgun Persuasion, dropped in against one other baby and six older foes in a “nw 1” event, and again Tim Tetrick had the winning drive. The daughter of Western Ideal – Merculese spotted midpack early, went out then back in down the backstretch to avoid gapping cover, then got clearance up the inside in the stretch.

Though the first-time purse starter appeared to be attracted by the tote board in late stretch, Shotgun Persuasion still had enough late kick to get her cocked-left head to the wire first by a nose in 1:57.1 (track still “fast”) for trainer Jim King Jr. and owner Jo Ann Looney-King.