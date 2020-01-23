Day At The Track

Golden Renka wins feature

08:48 AM 23 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Golden Renka,Harness racing
Golden Renka
LeTrot photo
Tuesday’s Paris-Vincennes featured Prix de Pont-Audemar (purse 53,000€, 2100 meters autostart) saw 1.2/1 Golden Renka (4m Saxo de Vandel-Saskia des Emois) rally to a harnes racing victory for pilot Jean Michel Bazire, Ecurie Ostheimer and trainer J-M Baudouin.
 
The winner was clocked in 1.12.6kr as he won for the fourth time in 16 career starts, now for 108,190€ earned. 4.9/1 Gwendolo Bella (4m Booster Winner) was second for owner/trainer/driver Christophe Feyte and 5.4/1 Genet de Boitron (4g Ubriaco) took third with owner/trainer Franck Anne aboard.
 
Racing action returned on the weekend (January 19) at Madinina Martinique with the Prix de la Societe des Courses de Madinina (purse 5,000€, 2600 meters on the turf, distance handicap) and victory went to Beautiful Atout (9g Roc Meslois-Saga d’Atour) with owner/trainer Alexandre Faivre aboard. The winner recorded his first win in Martinique and first career victory now for 62,280€ earned. Bavarois Varlet and Boycott trained the winner, these two handicapped 50 and 25 meters.
 
Beautiful Atout


On the Madinina card was also the Prix Claude Cayol (purse 5,000€, 2600 meters distance handicap on the turf) saw 25 meter handicapped Ussein Royal (12g Lilium Madrik-Heloire) score in 1.20.3kr for J.F. Gate, his third win in the last four starts and 13 th in his career, now for 83,160€ in life earnings. 25 meter penalized Unoki and non-penalized Avais Contraire trailed the winner to the line in a driving finish.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Woebkenberg highlights Post Time Thursday
23-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
Polisseni on receiving Unsung Hero Award
23-Jan-2020 08:01 AM NZDT
OHHA Top of the Stretch podcast
23-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
John Manzi on Alumni Show
23-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
$60,000 Pick-5 Guarantee at Pompano
23-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
$6,092.67 carryover and $20,000 guaranteed
22-Jan-2020 20:01 PM NZDT
A Bendis and Pollack sweep!
22-Jan-2020 15:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News