Golden time with icon Gavin

Ted Demmler (left) and Andrew Peace (right) enjoying a special time with Gavin Lang. Some tales were told, some reminiscing and some cheeky moments. These lovely photographs at the hospital cafe were captured by Demmler’s wife Merryn.

Harness racing world champion Ted Demmler says he will always cherish a special few hours he spent talking and laughing with former fellow reinsman Gavin Lang.

Lang, 61, an icon of the sport, lost his battle to a rare form of cancer on Friday.

"It was just wonderful - I was there for a couple of hours and we spoke about a lot of things and had some laughs along the way," Demmler said.

"I got a big surprise because when I turned up at the hospital Andrew Peace, who was also a brilliant driver in his day was visiting as well," he said.

"And anyone who knows Andrew will know he can be the life of the party. We all just had the most special time together."

All three are Victorian Harness Racing Hall of Fame inductees: Demmler in 2011, Lang in 2013 and Peace, a son of legendary horseman Ron "Tubby" Peace, in 2015.

Demmler and Peace said during their driving days, Lang "very seldom put a foot wrong".

"I drove against both Gavin and Andrew but I seemed to be the number two driver for some of the big stables. I got called upon when the main men got outed or were interstate!" Demmler said.

"Gavin was just a super guy and the smartest driver I'd ever seen. We got on very well, but I'm pleased to say that I don't think I was ever on the receiving end of one of Gavin's 'headshakes' when you displeased him!"

Andrew Peace was also prominent during the Vin Knight-dominated era of the 1980s but gave the sport away and got employed at Melbourne Airport.

A lineup of stars contested the 1990 Horsham Driver’s Championship. From left to right, Andrew Peace, the late Vin Knight, Gavin Lang, Gaita Pullicino, Lance Justice, Brian Gath, John Justice, Ted Demmler, and Geoff Webster (Greg Matthews Photograph)

Demmler hasn't driven for 15 years since being seriously injured in a sickening race fall at Warragul, but was a driving world champion in Europe and an eight time Victorian Drivers' premiership winner, as well as five-time leading Australian driver. He was the first Australian reinsman to land 3000 wins.

"I suppose I enjoyed some time at the top levels of the sport, but in saying that, I never classed myself in the same league as Gavin," Demmler said.

"He was just a professional - I always held WA's Phil Coulson in the very top bracket, but I'd also put Gavin up there as well," he said.

"I can't image life without Gavin, and I've been crying ever since that visit. It can be a cruel world that we live in at times, but Gavin left a legacy that will last forever in our sport.:

There will be another Gavin Lang.

Harnesslink sends condolences to Gavin's wife Meagan and daughters Danielle and Courtney.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura