Golding notches first training win

by Jonny Turner

Stevie Golding scored his first win as a trainer in sensational style when Stunin Magic bolted in by more than six lengths at Addington on Friday night.

Golding’s fiancé, Samantha Ottley, let the Stunin Cullen pacer loose at the 500m and the mare ran her rivals off their feet to score an empathic victory in just her third start.

Golding admitted Stunin Magic’s impressive performance came as slight surprise to him.

“It was a massive thrill.”

“She went good at the trials two weeks ago, so I didn’t think she would be too far away”

“But, I wasn’t expecting her to win like that.”

“Hopefully she can keep it going.”

Stunin Magic has allowed Golding to keep his hand in harness racing while he works full time as a real estate agent.

The 4yr-old is the only horse the former premiership winning junior driver has in work.

“I only do it for a hobby and she is the only one I have in work.”

“It is just a good to have one at the races so I can come along and have a beer and catch up with everyone.”

Though Golding has made a flying start to his training career by producing a win and two seconds from just four starts, he does not plan on expanding his team, with real estate being his main focus.

Stunin Magic produced Golding’s two second placings when producing two runner-up performances in her first two starts, late last season.

The mare then underwent surgery to remove bone chips, before Golding brought her back up to race fitness.

Stunin Magic is raced by her breeder Terry McDonald along with Golding’s brother, Matt, and Soph Herbert.

Another milestone was notched at Addington on Friday night when trainers Jason and Amber Lethaby scored their first quinella.

Amber produced a well judged front running drive to help Justamollyarcher hold out Globe Trekker and Jonny Cox.

The couple’s training effort was just also well judged as the neither horse had been sighted at the races recently.

Justamollyarcher was having her first start since running a creditable sixth behind Ruthless Kayla in the Uncut Gems Trotters Classic at Addington in June.

Globe Trekker was also having his first start since June, when he clashed with exciting trotter Oscar Bonavena at Ashburton.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ