Golding returns to the sulky

By Dave Di Somma - Harness News Desk

Former champion junior driver Stevie Golding is making a comeback of sorts – but it’s more of a one-off than a regular return to the racetrack.

“I’m dusting off my pants and helmet” the 29 year old said, ahead of his drive at Addington this Friday night.

He’ll team up with No Nukes Skipper in the McMillans Supporting NZ Grain Growers’ Pace and among his race rivals will be fiancé Sam Ottley who will again partner last start winner Uber Express.

He knows bragging rights are on the line : “It’s going to be interesting”

Golding says he got roped into driving again by junior driver Cam Jones, the son of No Nukes Skipper’s trainer Leonne Jones.

He said "are you still a licensed driver and I said yes’ and he said ‘that’s good I’ve put your name down on one’.”

Golding concedes he might “be a bit rusty but it should be fun.....it’s like riding a bike.”

It’ll be Golding’s first drive this year though he did have eight last season. Compare that to 2015 when he had 417 starts for the season. In that year he had 42 wins and was the country’s leading junior driver with Robbie Close. Overall he’s won 93 races from 1435 starts going back to 2011.

He gave away the full-time gig to concentrate on real estate. He works for Harcourts’ Four Seasons in Hornby.

“Most of my clients are harness racing people,” he said.

He’s keeping an open mind on more drives - “though I can’t drive Sundays because of open homes” – and just wants to enjoy the moment on Friday night though he thinks on this occasion his partner Sam might have the final word.

“That was a good win last start and it’s a nice horse.”