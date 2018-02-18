Day At The Track

Awards night at The Raceway

03:58 PM 18 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bob McClure, Harness Racing
Bob McClure was 'Driver Of The Year'
Iron Horse Photo

London, February 17, 2018 -- Goldstar Badlands took home overall Horse Of The Year honours as well as Older Pacing Horse honours Saturday night during the The Raceway at Western Fair District's Annual Awards Night which honoured the top performers of 2017.

The son of Badlands Hanover was an 11-time winner during the season while capturing several Preferred events over the London oval and banking almost $60,000 along the way. It was the second consecutive Horse Of The Year trophy for trainer and co-owner Heather Toll who captured last year's title with pacing mare Nadia Can Go.

Bob McClure took home his first trophy as Driver Of The Year at The Raceway while Vic Puddy garnered his second consecutive trainer's title. The popular Caretaker Of The Year award went to London resident Marta Dicicco.

The Raceway's Special Recognition award went to O'Brien Award finalist The Joy Luck Club who enjoyed a stellar season in the Ontario Sires Program. The Dave Wall Achievement award was given to veteran horseman Dennis Morrissey while the Ruth Herbert Award for Horsewoman Of The Year went to Penny Francis.

A large crowd of about 340 packed the Carousel Room of the Western Fair District on Saturday night. The evening also included a tribute to the late, great Somebeachsomewhere. Photos of the entire evening will be posted on The Raceway's Facebook page in the coming days.

Here is the complete list of this year’s Raceway award winners:

Older Pacing Horse
• Goldstar Badlands

Older Pacing Mare
• Solid Queen

Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt
• Mach One

Three-Year-Old Pacing Filly
• Casino Classic

Older Trotting Horse
• Liam Needsome

Older Trotting Mare
• Jagersro

Three-Year-Old Trotting Colt
• Pingaling

Three-Year-Old Trotting Filly
• Ionia

Claiming Pacer
• Remus Blue Chip

Claiming Trotter 
• Riddle Me Miss

Driver
• Bob McClure

Trainer
• Vic Puddy

Owner 
• Jeff Williamson

Dave Wall Outstanding Service Award
Dennis Morrissey

Caretaker
Marta Dicicco

Horse Of The Year
Goldstar Badlands

Ruth Herbert Horse Woman Of The Year
Penny Francis

RUS Outstanding Service Award

John Braid

Greg Blanchard

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Meadowlands cancels after three races
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Heza Thrill N tops night in $24,000 Open
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Rockin Ron is back at The Meadowlands
18-Feb-2018 00:02 AM NZDT
3,000 wins for driver Ryan Anderson
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Safe from Terror in easy $40,000 Open
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Three for A Nap and Carlson
17-Feb-2018 17:02 PM NZDT
A 1:49 mile; 1,500 wins for Tim Crissman
16-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News