Awards night at The Raceway

London, February 17, 2018 -- Goldstar Badlands took home overall Horse Of The Year honours as well as Older Pacing Horse honours Saturday night during the The Raceway at Western Fair District's Annual Awards Night which honoured the top performers of 2017.

The son of Badlands Hanover was an 11-time winner during the season while capturing several Preferred events over the London oval and banking almost $60,000 along the way. It was the second consecutive Horse Of The Year trophy for trainer and co-owner Heather Toll who captured last year's title with pacing mare Nadia Can Go.

Bob McClure took home his first trophy as Driver Of The Year at The Raceway while Vic Puddy garnered his second consecutive trainer's title. The popular Caretaker Of The Year award went to London resident Marta Dicicco.

The Raceway's Special Recognition award went to O'Brien Award finalist The Joy Luck Club who enjoyed a stellar season in the Ontario Sires Program. The Dave Wall Achievement award was given to veteran horseman Dennis Morrissey while the Ruth Herbert Award for Horsewoman Of The Year went to Penny Francis.

A large crowd of about 340 packed the Carousel Room of the Western Fair District on Saturday night. The evening also included a tribute to the late, great Somebeachsomewhere . Photos of the entire evening will be posted on The Raceway's Facebook page in the coming days.

Here is the complete list of this year’s Raceway award winners:

Older Pacing Horse

• Goldstar Badlands

Older Pacing Mare

• Solid Queen

Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt

• Mach One

Three-Year-Old Pacing Filly

• Casino Classic

Older Trotting Horse

• Liam Needsome

Older Trotting Mare

• Jagersro

Three-Year-Old Trotting Colt

• Pingaling

Three-Year-Old Trotting Filly

• Ionia

Claiming Pacer

• Remus Blue Chip

Claiming Trotter

• Riddle Me Miss

Driver

• Bob McClure

Trainer

• Vic Puddy

Owner

• Jeff Williamson

Dave Wall Outstanding Service Award

Dennis Morrissey

Caretaker

Marta Dicicco

Horse Of The Year

Goldstar Badlands

Ruth Herbert Horse Woman Of The Year

Penny Francis

RUS Outstanding Service Award

John Braid