GooGoo GaaGaa to stand at Nandi

Nandi Veterinary Associates is pleased to announce that the harness racing stallion and world champion GooGoo GaaGaa will be standing the 2017 season in Pennsylvania for a fee of $5000.

He was undefeated in 6 starts at 2.

As a 3 year old, he won the $500,000 Earl Beal Memorial in a World Record 1:50.4 and the $500,000 Colonial (defeating Hambletonian winner Market Share) in 1:52.1 which is still the current track record at Harrah’s Philadelphia.

He is the sire of a small number of Maryland-eligible foals as well as a number of foals in Sweden produced with frozen semen.

His pedigree makes him a perfect outcross to introduce “hybrid vigor”

Nandi Veterinary Associates is an equine practice specializing in reproduction offering breeding services, foaling, embryo transfer and semen freezing as a USDA approved export quarantine facility.

For more information on services or GooGoo GaaGaa, please visit www.NandiVet.com or 717-235-3798.