GooGoo GaaGaa to stand at Nandi

05:15 AM 07 Feb 2017 NZDT
Photo: Ken Weingartner
Nandi Veterinary Associates is pleased to announce that the harness racing stallion and world champion GooGoo GaaGaa will be standing the 2017 season in Pennsylvania for a fee of $5000.
 
He was undefeated in 6 starts at 2.  
 
As a 3 year old, he won the $500,000 Earl Beal Memorial in a World Record 1:50.4 and the $500,000 Colonial (defeating Hambletonian winner Market Share) in 1:52.1 which is still the current track record at Harrah’s Philadelphia.
 
He is the sire of a small number of Maryland-eligible foals as well as a number of foals in Sweden produced with frozen semen.  
 
His pedigree makes him a perfect outcross to introduce “hybrid vigor”
 
Nandi Veterinary Associates is an equine practice specializing in reproduction offering breeding services, foaling, embryo transfer and semen freezing as a USDA approved export quarantine facility.  
 
For more information on services or GooGoo GaaGaa, please visit www.NandiVet.com or 717-235-3798.   
 
Pete Sheerin,DVM
Diplomate, American College of Theriogenologists
Nandi Veterinary Associates
3244 W Sieling Rd.
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717)235-3798 office
