Good and bad news for Star Galleria fans

There is good and bad news for fans of frustrating pacer Star Galleria.

The good news is he is set to stay in New Zealand for the near future rather than being sold or sent to race in Australia like so many of our top pacers just below the highest level.

The bad news is one of the reasons for that is because the now six-year-old has some nagging issues.

Trainer Steven Reid had been mulling over the options for the speedster after he downed Belle Of Montana at Alexandra Park last month, one of which was heading to Sydney for a prolonged campaign.

That didn’t pan out so he was under offer to a US stable but failed the veterinary inspection.

“It was nothing major, just the wear and tear you expect with any horse his age who has had a lot racing at the top level,” says Reid.

“But the one good thing about it was when we got him vetted the vet was able to point out some things which were wrong and tell us, if we can get them right, we could have a lot better horse.

“So we are working on those at the moment and setting him for the Derby meeting in a month.”

Star Galleria will have two options there and maybe even the Easter Cup before his connections decide again whether his future lies here or overseas.

And while he has struggled for his best for much of this season he was still good enough to finish second in an Auckland Cup just 13 months ago and has the raw speed of a very good pacer.

While he won’t be at Alexandra Park tonight Reid has two talented juveniles going head to head in the last on the seven-race programme, and struggled to pick between the pair.

Filly Shes No Lady was a strong second on debut three weeks ago and has the better draw of Reid’s pair but Mr Fantastic was one of the surprise lots of the Karaka sales last February, drawing plenty of attention before Reid secured him for $62,500.

“There have been times since I have been disappointed by him but the last three weeks he has really come to it and I think he will keep getting better,” offers Reid.

“I think long-term he might be the better of my pair cause he is a colt compared with the filly but this week she might be the better hope.

One of the stars of tonight’s meeting is Bolt For Brilliance, last season juvenile trot Jewels winner who was impressive winning last start although he does step well up in class in race five and is still very much learning.

His trainer Tony Herlihy also looks to have good winning chances tonight with Eagle Eye (race two) and Underthesouthernsun (race four).