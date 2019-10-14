Good news for Lazarus breeders

World renown superstar and son of the great Bettor's Delight, Lazarus, has let down into an outstanding individual

The resurrection of Lazarus, now as a sire, continues unabated.

Club Menangle and Yirribee Stud have confirmed that Lazarus foals born in New Zealand will have an entry entitlement into the prestigious NSW Breeders Challenge.

Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) has been of tremendous support in developing a process whereby NZ breeders will be able to nominate their Lazarus foals to HRNSW for the rich NSW Breeders Challenge.

This will provide Lazarus foals with an additional entry point into a futurity scheme. The only requirement will be the payment of the entry and sustaining fees, as per Australian breeders.

Any dual registered Lazarus foal will have access to any NZ futurity schemes as well as the lucrative NSW Breeders Challenge Series - provided entry and sustaining fees are paid.

The NSW Challenge provides an enticing suite of races for qualified horses. Starting with two-year old horses right through to their five-year old season. The NSW Challenge includes:

A Group 1 two-year old series (fillies/colts & geldings) - $125,000 each division

A Group 1 three-year old series (fillies/colts & geldings) - $150,000 each division

A Group 1 four-year-old series (mares/colts & geldings) - $100,000 each division

A Group 1 five-year old series (mares/colts & geldings) - $100,000 each division

New Zealand breeders will need to give a lot of thought to choosing Lazarus as a potential sire for their mares.

Breeders selling Lazarus yearlings will make their foals even more attractive to Australian breeders.

Buyers at Yearling Sales will also know that their purchase has a residual value if sold into the Australian market at a later date. Obviously, a similar potential result for horses retained by their breeders and offered later into the Australian market.

Yirribee Stud Principal, Rod Woodhouse said “Lazarus is a true gentleman and we are delighted to stand him in the Southern Hemisphere in partnership with Club Menangle”.

Alex Smith

Club Menangle

Here is a video of Lazarus in his first North American start (Qualifing) in 1:48.3 beating Lather Up, the equal fastest horse in the World at 1:46.

Here below is a video of Lazarus beating the best in North America in his first official start in the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes. Lazarus started from the extreme outside post 9 and took 600 meters to get the front making the first quarter in 26.2. The 2018 North American "Horse of the Year" McWicked (Now with over $5 million in earnings from 108 starts) had an easy trip third over and got up for third.