Good night at the office for Herlihy

by Josh Smith - Harness News Desk

South Auckland horseman Tony Herlihy had a good night at the office at Alexandra Park on Friday night, recording a driving treble and training double.

The night was headlined for Herlihy by regally-bred filly Platinum who was able to topple $1.30 favourite Sky Delight to take out the Magness Benrow Sires’ Stakes 2YOF (H1) Mobile Pace (1700m).

The daughter of multiple Group One winner De Lovely stalked her more fancied opponent the entire trip and was able to utilise the passing lane to win by 1-3/4 lengths.

“She went really well, got a lovely trip and finished it off really well,” Herlihy said.

“I thought she was a good chance of being right there, but I thought Barry’s (Purdon, trainer) one might have been a little bit smart for us. But she has improved a bit, so that was good.”

Platinum finished fifth in the Gr.2 Delightful Lady Stakes (1700m) at Alexandra Park a fortnight prior and Herlihy was pleased to see an improved performance from the promising juvenile.

"She was a fraction disappointing there and perhaps didn’t quite back-up from the week before, being a big filly at this stage,” he said. “The two weeks in-between runs seemed to suit her tonight.”

Herlihy is now looking forward to a busy couple of months with Platinum, which he hopes will culminate with a tilt at the Jewels at Cambridge Raceway in May.

“She has got a bit of racing coming up heading towards the Jewels,” he said. “There’s a sales series race coming up as well, so there is a bit there for her.”

While Barry Purdon tasted defeat at the hands of Herlihy in the race, earlier in the card the pair united to take out the Jacobsen Headstones Mobile Pace (2200m) with On The Cards.

After being stuck three-wide early in the piece from their wide draw, Herlihy elected to press forward with his charge and take control of the race.

The son of Bettor’s Delight didn’t relinquish his lead and was able to hold out a game Double Rocket to win by 1-1/4 lengths, with the Purdon-trained Wainui Creek a further head away in third.

“I have driven him a couple of times before and he has always raced well. He is a good, honest horse,” Herlihy said.

“He got to the front nicely and it worked out well.”

LL Cool J completed a training double and driving treble for Herlihy when he won the “Ahh Gimme That Schweppes” Mobile Pace (2200m).

“He is a nice, honest big fella, and he got around good,” Herlihy said.

“The draw (8) made it a little bit awkward, but when I got around to the front without doing too much, it certainly made it a lot easier for him. He stuck to his guns really well.”

